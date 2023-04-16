Dayana Castillo of Beaver Dam had a game to remember.

Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer pummels Madison La Follette; loses to Watertown Luther Prep

The freshman scored four goals, including three goals in the second half as the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team lost 4-2 to the Golden Beavers on Friday at Deerfield High School.

