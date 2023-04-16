hot Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer defeated by Beaver Dam By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dayana Castillo of Beaver Dam had a game to remember. Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer pummels Madison La Follette; loses to Watertown Luther PrepThe freshman scored four goals, including three goals in the second half as the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team lost 4-2 to the Golden Beavers on Friday at Deerfield High School. Cal Fisher strikes out 15, Landon Brattlie and Austin Anderson score twice in a Deerfield baseball win over MarshallJunior Grace Carlson scored the first United goal in the first half off an assist from junior Maya Pries. Sophomore Kaylee Farrar scored unassisted in the first half. Cambridge baseball combines to throw a no-hitter in blowout win against Monticello/AlbanyUnited (2-2 overall, 0-1 conference) held a 2-1 lead at the half. Senior goalkeeper Kamryn Meskis recorded 18 saves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge/deerfield Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest man sentenced to three years prison for gun incident and eight other cases Pride Week postponement leads to parental protest at Waunakee high school Report: Waunakee's Regnier runs fastest 800 time ever for Wisconsin prep athlete McFarland track and field wins 16 events in McFarland Tri Sun Prairie West girls soccer remains undefeated Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!