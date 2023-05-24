Junior Kaila Buehler scored the lone goal for the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team in a 3-1 loss to Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, May 23 at Cambridge High School.
The Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team broke an eight-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Edgerton on Friday at Cambridge High School.
Buehler’s goal in the 44th minute tied the game briefly at 1-1. Aevri Wolfram of Lakeside Lutheran then scored a minute later and Kylie Lundgren put in the third goal in the 51st minute.
Behind the strong pitching of sophomore Addison Klein, the Deerfield softball team rolled to a 7-2 victory over Cambridge at Deerfield High School on Thursday, May 18.
The Deerfield Community School District announced that Shannon McDonough will be the next Deerfield Middle School and High School principal.
