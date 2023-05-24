Junior Kaila Buehler scored the lone goal for the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team in a 3-1 loss to Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, May 23 at Cambridge High School.

Buehler’s goal in the 44th minute tied the game briefly at 1-1. Aevri Wolfram of Lakeside Lutheran then scored a minute later and Kylie Lundgren put in the third goal in the 51st minute.

