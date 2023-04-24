hot GIRLS SOCCER Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer defeated by Stoughton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 24, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team was defeated 11-0 by Stoughton on Saturday, April 22 at Stoughton High School.United is 2-3 on the season and 0-1 in the Capitol Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge/deerfield Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Dane man killed, Lodi man arrested on vehicular homicide after three-vehicle crash in Dane Questions raised after transgender student undressed in Sun Prairie East girls locker room Sun Prairie Area School District responds to transgender student undressing in girls locker room Poynette man killed in two-vehicle crash in Arlington Lodi couple recognized for contributions and local celebrity Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!