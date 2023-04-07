hot GIRLS SOCCER Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer gets first win off late goal from Kaylee Farrar By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Audrey Kessenich dribbles the ball upfield in a United 2-1 win over Whitewater on Thursday, April 6. Calahan Steed A goal by sophomore Kaylee Farrar in the second half gave the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team a 2-1 victory over Whitewater on Thursday, April 6 at Whitewater High School. Tobi Arenz scores twice in Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer victory on senior night Buy Now Senior Aly Farrar makes a pass in a United 2-1 win over Whitewater on Thursday, April 6. Calahan Steed Farrar scored in the 69th minute to break a 1-1 tie. The game was tied right before half when Whitewater’s Payton Brautigam scored with seconds remaining before the 40th minute stoppage. Kaylee Farrar's penalty kick gives Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer the win over Watertown Luther Prep; CDU loses to East Troy Buy Now Junior Kaila Buehler dribbles the ball upfield in a United 2-1 win over Whitewater. Buehler scored in the first half for Cambridge/Deerfield. Calahan Steed Junior Kaila Buehler scored the other goal for Cambridge/Deerfield in the 12th minute. In goal for United, Buehler and junior Zoey Rank totaled seven saves between the pair. Cambridge football coach Michael Klingbeil steps down as football coach and will be stepping down from athletic director's position Buy Now Junior goalkeeper Zoey Rank hits a punt downfield in a United 2-1 win over Whitewater on Thursday, April 6. Calahan Steed Cambridge/Deerfield is 1-0 on the season. Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim qualifies for state in six events; win three sectional races at Sauk Prairie Buy Now Junior Ana Sarallo saves a ball from going out of bounds. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge/deerfield Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Meet the candidates for the Waunakee Board of Education Kamoku, Goldsberry defeat incumbents for Sun Prairie School Board Former DeForest church staff member sentenced to prison for child enticement Waunakee school board candidate responds to Tribune's Q&A Police confirm Madison homicide suspects were arrested in Sun Prairie Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!