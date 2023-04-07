Audrey Kessenich
Audrey Kessenich dribbles the ball upfield in a United 2-1 win over Whitewater on Thursday, April 6. 

A goal by sophomore Kaylee Farrar in the second half gave the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team a 2-1 victory over Whitewater on Thursday, April 6 at Whitewater High School.

Aly Farrar
Senior Aly Farrar makes a pass in a United 2-1 win over Whitewater on Thursday, April 6. 

Farrar scored in the 69th minute to break a 1-1 tie. The game was tied right before half when Whitewater’s Payton Brautigam scored with seconds remaining before the 40th minute stoppage.

Kaila Buehler
Junior Kaila Buehler dribbles the ball upfield in a United 2-1 win over Whitewater. Buehler scored in the first half for Cambridge/Deerfield. 
Zoey Rank
Junior goalkeeper Zoey Rank hits a punt downfield in a United 2-1 win over Whitewater on Thursday, April 6. 
Ana Sarallo
Junior Ana Sarallo saves a ball from going out of bounds. 

