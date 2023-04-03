The Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team improved to a record of 4-9-1 in 2022 after recording a record of 1-8-2 in 2021.
With two of their all-conference players returning, the building blocks are there for United to have a strong season.
“We had six key seniors graduate last year which has greatly changed the look of our team on the field, but we have a great group of returning juniors who have been playing together for many years,” said Cambridge/Deerfield head coach Lesli Rumpf. “We are a young team, but we have the talent and we are looking forward to seeing how the season plays out.”
Senior Aly Farrar returns to the midfield after receiving second team all-conference as a junior. Sophomore Kaylee Farrar led the team with five goals, receiving honorable mention on the all-conference team.
“We hope to see continued strength and leadership from Aly and Kaylee,” said Rumpf. “This season, the third Farrar sister, Cassy, also joined our team, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for her.”
Along with the graduated Breanna Ezzell, a second team all-conference defender, United will look to replace Bella Graffin, an all-conference honorable mention as a goalkeeper. Coach Rumpf plans on juniors Zoey Rank and Kaila Buehler splitting time in goal.
“They both also play important roles on the field with Zoey being a defensive pillar and Kaila being one of our strikers,” said Rumpf. “We also have some new players who are showing a lot of potential in the goal.”
Buehler, a forward, scored twice in a CDU 3-0 win over Columbus. Rank will look to anchor a back line that graduated Ezzell and senior captain Aevri Ciha.
United opens the season against Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle at Whitewater High School at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.
Cambridge/Deerfield United, along with the Cambridge Community Activities Program, will be hosting a soccer camp on Saturday, April 29 at the Cambridge High School soccer fields.
The camp is open to anyone from grades 2-8. Grades 2-4 will participate from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and grades 5-8 will participate from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. The Cambridge/Deerfield United high school soccer coaches and players will run the one day camp.
Each camper will receive a t-shirt. The camp will also serve as a fundraiser for the CDU program. Registration is available by visiting www.cambridgecap.net and the event is sponsored by Fort Health Care and Badger Bank.
