The Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team improved to a record of 4-9-1 in 2022 after recording a record of 1-8-2 in 2021.

Samantha Slovacek
Samantha Slovacek kicks the ball upfield in last season's 2-1 win over Watertown Luther Prep. 

With two of their all-conference players returning, the building blocks are there for United to have a strong season.

