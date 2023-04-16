Junior Grace Carlson scored two goals in a Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer 8-2 win over Madison La Follette on Thursday, April 13 at Deerfield High School.

Kaila Buehler
Junior Kaila Buehler streaks past a Watertown Luther Prep defender in a United 3-1 loss on Tuesday, April 11. 

Carlson scored in the sixth minute, assisted by senior Aly Farrar, and scored in the 11th minute, assisted by junior Audrey Kessenich.

