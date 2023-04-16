hot Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer pummels Madison La Follette; loses to Watertown Luther Prep By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 16, 2023 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Junior Grace Carlson scored two goals in a Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer 8-2 win over Madison La Follette on Thursday, April 13 at Deerfield High School. Buy Now Junior Kaila Buehler streaks past a Watertown Luther Prep defender in a United 3-1 loss on Tuesday, April 11. Kevin Wilson Carlson scored in the sixth minute, assisted by senior Aly Farrar, and scored in the 11th minute, assisted by junior Audrey Kessenich. Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer gets first win off late goal from Kaylee FarrarSenior Aly Farrar scored in the 46th minute unassisted and also assisted three CDU goals. Evan Mathwig scores game-winning goal against Lodi for Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccerSophomore Kaylee Farrar, junior Ana Sarallo, junior Zoey Rank, junior Kaila Buehler and Kessenich also scored for United. Kessenich finished with two assists. Cambridge/Deerfield United boys soccer team brings back experience for upcoming seasonSenior goalie Kamyrn Meskis recorded nine saves in net for Cambridge/Deerfield.United is 2-1 on the season and 0-1 in the Capitol Conference.Watertown Luther Prep 3, Cambridge/Deerfield 1Junior Kaila Buehler scored the lone goal for United in a 3-1 loss to the Phoenix on Tuesday, April 11 at Watertown Luther Prep High School. Deerfield football holds off late Cambridge football rallyBuehler scored in the 70th minute unassisted. Olivia Enter scored twice for Watertown Luther Prep and Katie Schoeneck scored the third goal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge/deerfield Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest man sentenced to three years prison for gun incident and eight other cases Pride Week postponement leads to parental protest at Waunakee high school Report: Waunakee's Regnier runs fastest 800 time ever for Wisconsin prep athlete Sun Prairie West girls soccer remains undefeated Alex Mory follows in father's footsteps to become new head coach of Monona Grove boys tennis, Silver Eagles starting up new season Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!