The Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team broke an eight-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Edgerton on Friday, May 19 at Cambridge High School.

Sylvia Boyd


Freshman Sylvia Boyd looks to kick the ball away during a Wisconsin Heights' attack on Tuesday, May 9. 

Junior Audrey Kessenich scored unassisted to put United up 1-0 in the first period. Junior Kaila Buehler added the second goal in the first period, giving United a 2-0 lead.

Audrey Kessenich


Junior Audrey Kessenich chases down the ball on a run against Wisconsin Heights. 
Cassy Farrar


Freshman Cassy Farrar boots the ball upfield against Wisconsin Heights. 
Zoey Rank


Junior Zoey Rank dribbles the ball upfield against Wisconsin Heights. 
