Freshman Sylvia Boyd looks to kick the ball away during a Wisconsin Heights' attack on Tuesday, May 9.
Junior Audrey Kessenich chases down the ball on a run against Wisconsin Heights.
Freshman Cassy Farrar boots the ball upfield against Wisconsin Heights.
Junior Zoey Rank dribbles the ball upfield against Wisconsin Heights.
The Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team broke an eight-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Edgerton on Friday, May 19 at Cambridge High School.
Junior Audrey Kessenich scored unassisted to put United up 1-0 in the first period. Junior Kaila Buehler added the second goal in the first period, giving United a 2-0 lead.
Cambridge/Deerfield is 3-9 on the season and is 0-6 in the Capitol Conference.
Sophomore Kaylee Farrar scored the lone goal in a Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer 2-1 loss to East Troy on Thursday, May 18 at East Troy High School.
Farrar scored in the second period. East Troy scored a goal in the first and second period in the win.
With a goal in the first period, Columbus defeated United 1-0 on Tuesday, May 16 at Columbus High School.
Cambridge/Deerfield was also defeated 5-3 by Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, May 9 at Cambridge High School.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.