After 17 years on the sidelines, Michael Klingbeil has stepped down as Cambridge football coach, and will also be stepping down as the school’s athletic director at the end of the school year.

Klingbeil, along with his wife and three children, will be moving to Michigan to be closer to family. Klingbeil cites making the move after losing his mother to cancer this fall and not having any family in the area.

