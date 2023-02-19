hot CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL Cambridge girls basketball finishes in second place in the Capitol-South Conference with win over Wisconsin Heights By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge girls basketball got past Wisconsin Heights 59-41 in an early playoff preview between the two teams on Friday, Feb. 16 at Wisconsin Heights High School. Brooke Stenklyft scores 27, Megan Bernhardt adds 20; Cambridge girls basketball blows out Wisconsin Heights to win its fifth straight gameCambridge sophomore Brooke Stenklyft had a game-high 23 points. Senior Kayla Roidt added 12 points, while sophomore Megan Bernhardt scored 11 points. Junior Saveea Freeland recorded eight points, junior Julia Schneider added two points and senior Gillian Thompson contributed a point. Brooke Stenklyft scores game-high 25 points, Kayla Roidt and Megan Bernhardt reach double figures in a Cambridge girls basketball win over WaterlooCambridge (15-8 overall, 8-2 conference) finishes the regular season in second place in the Capitol-South Conference. Roman Leto earns a PR at the boys state swim meet; takes 14th overall in 50-yard freestyleThe Blue Jays, the fifth seed, will face Wisconsin Heights in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Cambridge High School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Coffee shop planned for Waunakee's Main Street Lake Mills fire chief Todd Yandre has died Four Milwaukee residents jailed after incident on Sun Prairie's west side Sun Prairie pair face neglect charges after child overdose Dogs allowed on-leash in Sun Prairie parks through August Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!