“Our kids really battled and played hard,” said Cambridge head coach Doug Pickarts. “You get down 10 and you’re on the opposing team's floor in the playoffs, it's easy to say ‘well it's over,’ but our kids kept fighting and they fought until the end.”
The Blue Jays were up by five in the first half before Mineral Point went on a run, taking a one point lead into the halftime break. In the second half, Mineral Point stretched the defense as Laci Lindsey made three 3’s and Kennedy Wenger scored four field goals to help Mineral Point pull away. Wenger led Mineral Point with 22 points and Lindsey scored 17 points.
“We didn’t do a great job of our interior defense, and Lindsey started hitting some 3’s and that really put a lot of pressure on us,” said Pickarts.
For Cambridge, sophomore Brooke Stenklyft led the Blue Jays with 15 points. Stenklyft scored 11 points in the second half.
“Brooke started attacking the basket a little bit more and got more offensive-minded,” said Pickarts. “She really picked it up in the second half and tried to make some things happen for us.”
Senior Kayla Roidt scored 12 points, making three 3’s in the first half.
“She kept us in the game, and it's something you expect out of your seniors is that they step up and make some plays and Kayla did that,” said Pickarts. “If you look at what she’s done the last five or six games for us, as a senior, she really picked up and started to play at a level I thought she could play at.”
Junior Saveea Freeland also scored four points. Cambridge finishes the year with a record of 16-9.