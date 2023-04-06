hot CAMBRIDGE SOFTBALL Cambridge softball defeated by Columbus By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge softball team was shut out in six innings in a 10-0 loss to Columbus at Meister Park on Thursday, April 6 in a Capitol Conference crossover matchup. Cambridge softball looking to defend regional titleColumbus took advantage of four Cambridge errors, scoring eight unearned runs. Breanna Kelly led Columbus at the plate, going two-for-three with a triple. Cambridge baseball combines to throw a no-hitter in blowout win against Monticello/AlbanyFor Cambridge, senior Karly Lewellin and junior Saveea Freeland each went two-for-three at the plate. Lewellin, along with junior Julia Schneider, recorded a double. Cambridge voters approve $2.4 million school district referendumSophomore Megan Bernhardt also went two-for-three with two singles. Freshman Callie Travis recorded a hit in the top of the fifth inning.Freeland pitched five innings in the circle, giving up eight hits for 10 runs, two of them earned.Cambridge is 0-1 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Softball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Meet the candidates for the Waunakee Board of Education Kamoku, Goldsberry defeat incumbents for Sun Prairie School Board Former DeForest church staff member sentenced to prison for child enticement Waunakee school board candidate responds to Tribune's Q&A Police confirm Madison homicide suspects were arrested in Sun Prairie Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!