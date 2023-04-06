The Cambridge softball team was shut out in six innings in a 10-0 loss to Columbus at Meister Park on Thursday, April 6 in a Capitol Conference crossover matchup.

Columbus took advantage of four Cambridge errors, scoring eight unearned runs. Breanna Kelly led Columbus at the plate, going two-for-three with a triple.

