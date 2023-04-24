Jenna Shadoski led off the game with a home run and Lakeside Lutheran's softball team routed host Cambridge 21-7 in a non conference game on Monday, April 24.
Shadoski took a 2-0 offering and sent it the other way over the right field fence for the Warriors, who added 10 second-inning runs on just three hits. Lakeside drew four bases-loaded walks in its big rally.
Keyanna Rank went 4-for-5, drove in three runs and scored three times while Chloe Berg had three hits and scored three times for the Warriors (5-3). Grace Plitzuweit also had a three-RBI game.
Lakeside starter Grace Cook pitched all five frames in the victory, allowing three earned on six hits while striking out five.
Saveea Freeland had two hits and Kayla Roidt went 3 of 3 for the Blue Jays (1-4).
Nate Gilbert of the Jefferson Daily Union contributed to this story.
Fort Atkinson 15, Cambridge 0
Ashlie Riley and winning pitcher Madison Klauer drove in four runs apiece and Fort Atkinson earned a 15-0 five-inning victory at Cambridge High School on Friday, April 21.
The Blackhawks scored a combined 11 runs in the third and fourth innings, finishing with 18 hits.
Sofia Unate, who had three hits, doubled in the Fort first, stole third and scored on a base knock by Riley. Klauer helped her own cause with an RBI double in the third. Makiah Cave and Lauren Wessels added run-scoring singles to make it 6-0.
The Blackhawks loaded the bases with no away in the fourth. Klauer came up next and singled to clear the bases. A two-run double by Riley, who was 3-for-4, later in the frame capped a six-run rally.
Klauer struck out four and allowed one hit in four innings. Paige Wangerin pitched a scoreless fifth to cap the combined 1-hitter.
Cambridge 15, Belleville 4
The Belleville softball team will be glad to see Cambridge senior Hannah Larson graduate soon.
After hitting three RBIs in a game last season against the Wildcats, the Cambridge senior outfielder recorded three RBIs in a Cambridge softball 15-4 win over Belleville on Tuesday, April 18 at Belleville High School.
Larson went two-for-three with two runs and a walk. In the top of the second inning, Larson hit a two-run single to score juniors Saveea Freeland and Julia Schneider. Larson also hit an RBI single in the fifth to score Freeland.
Junior Megan Bernhardt also recorded three RBIs, going three-for-three with a double. Bernhardt hit an RBI single in the third to score Schneider, and drove in Freeland and Larson on a two-run double in the first.
Senior Kayla Roidt also recorded three RBIs, going three-for-three with two runs scored.
Freshman Cally Travis recorded two RBIs, while freshmen Maggie Porter, Finley Tuscic and Marissa Schneider all drove in a run.
Freeland pitched a complete game in the circle, recording two strikeouts in the win.