The Cambridge softball only had 10 players on its roster last season.
While the Blue Jays were small in numbers, Cambridge got the most out of each player, winning its first regional title in school history.
With four seniors graduating from the roster that were all starters, the Blue Jays plan to use a large freshman class to fill those holes. The freshman class will have to catch on quickly as the Blue Jays look to defend its regional title.
“I’m seeing drastic improvement in the first 10 days of practice,” said Cambridge head coach Dean Freeland.
While the Blue Jays will be on the younger side, they return all-conference players at key positions. Senior catcher Kayla Roidt earned second team all-conference as a junior and recorded 14 RBIs.
“I’m expecting a big year out of her,” said Freeland. “She should have that experience now, and she’s been playing during the summer.”
Roidt caught for pitcher Emma Nottestad, the Capitol-South “Pitcher of the Year” in 2021 and 2022. However Nottestad graduated, leaving junior Saveea Freeland to take over in the circle.
“She hasn’t pitched in a few years, but she’ll get it back and we’ll just have to play it out by ear,” said Freeland. “I’m trying to find a second and third pitcher right now with some of my freshmen.”
Freeland is a two-time all-state selection and was first team on the all-conference team as a sophomore. At the plate, Freeland batted .448 with five triples and 17 stolen bases.
“If we can hold our own in the circle, we’ve got kids that can hit and they’ll improve over the spring, so I’m hoping we can be right in the top of the conference, but there’s a lot of good teams this year,” said Freeland.
Also returning is senior Hannah Larson, who was on the all-conference second team with a .550 batting average in conference play with two home runs.
Other varsity players that return after playing last year include senior Karly Lewellin, sophomore Megan Bernhardt and junior Julia Schneider.
Cambridge begins the season on Tuesday, April 4 against Lake Mills at Lake Mills Rotary Park.
