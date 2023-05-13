hot CAMBRIDGE TRACK AND FIELD Cambridge track and field competes at Raider Invite By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge boys and girls track and field team scored eight top-five finishes at the Raider Invite on Friday, May 12 at the Belleville Sports Complex. The Lake Mills City Band to begin its 92nd consecutive seasonFor the boys, sophomore Drew Holzhueter finished third in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.13 seconds. Holzhueter also scored fourth at 44.25 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles. Matt Kenseth joins NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers listSenior Elliot Kozler placed fourth in the high jump at five feet and six inches. Cambridge track: Elliot Kozler wins the high jump; boys eighth, girls fourth at DeerfieldFreshman Owain Nelles (57.04) and freshman Mason Sonnenberg (57.18) ran seventh and eighth in the 400 meter.Sophomore James Leonard (13.24.90) took eighth in the 3200 meter and the 4x100 relay team placed eighth at 48.68 seconds. Sophomore Ben Fisher tied for eighth in the pole vault at nine feet.For the girls, senior Gillian Thompson (28.20) and junior Mara Brown (28.89) ran third and fourth in the 200-meter dash finals. Cambridge girls basketball finishes in second place in the Capitol-South Conference with win over Wisconsin HeightsThompson (1:06.05) took fourth in the 400 meter, and Brown placed eighth in the high jump at four feet and six inches.The 4x200 relay team scored third at 1:55.75, while the 4x100 relay team ran fourth at 55.08 seconds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Track And Field csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Catholic High School to open in fall 2024 in Sun Prairie Family business takes over Poynette Piggly Wiggly Boys basketball: MacKenzie not renewed as head coach DeForest Village Board rejects $400K Everlight Solar sponsorship Waunakee native selected as Miss Wisconsin-USA Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!