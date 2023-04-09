For the boys, senior Elliot Kozler placed 29th in the high jump at five feet and eight inches. Sophomore Drew Holzhueter (9.56) ran 39th and junior Perry Thompson (10.56) took 57th in the 60-meter hurdles.
In the 400-meter dash, freshman Owain Nelles scored 64th at 58.38 seconds.
Dana Waddell Invitational
The Cambridge boys and girls track and field team won three events at the Dana Waddell Invitational on Thursday, April 6 at Marshall High School.
For the boys, sophomore Drew Holzhueter won the 110-meter hurdles at 18.21 seconds. Holzhueter also won the 300-meter hurdles at 45.79 seconds.
Senior Elliot Kozler took second in the high jump at five feet and 10 inches, while sophomore Matt Duell (5’0”) placed ninth. Holzhueter (18’3”) and Kozler (16’10”) scored fourth and eighth, respectively, in the long jump.
Senior Roman Leto (10’0”) scored fourth and sophomore Ben Fisher (8’6”) placed ninth in the pole vault. Freshman Owain Nelles (58.16) and freshman Mason Sonnenberg (1:00.35) placed fifth and ninth respectively in the 400 meter.
Freshman Travis Colts (26.69) finished sixth in the 200-meter dash. Sophomore James Leonard (13:34.39) took sixth in the 3200-meter run.
The 4x200 relay team placed fifth at 1:52.34. The 4x100 relay team finished eighth at 51.58 seconds. The 4x400 relay team scored seventh at 4:18.59.
For the girls, the 4x200 relay team came in first at 1:57.72. The 4x100 meter relay team placed fifth at 57.38 seconds.
Senior Gillian Thompson scored third in the triple jump at 31 feet, while sophomore Ava Lehmann (29’3”) took sixth. Lehmann (13’3”) took 10th in the long jump.
Sophomore Mallory Buonincontro (7’0”) took third and senior Bella Hollis (6’0”) scored sixth in the pole vault. Senior Amanda Punsel placed sixth in the discus throw at 91 feet and 10 inches.
In the shot put, Punsel threw fourth at 29 feet and 9.5 inches and sophomore Karla Malinao took sixth at 28 feet and 4.5 inches.
Senior Kaia Gerlich took fourth in the 3200 meter at 19:49.20. Freshman Malina Schneider (19.94) took eighth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Senior Maddy Buonincontro placed ninth in the 1600 meter at 7:04.10. Junior Mara Brown (4’4”) and sophomore Katherine Brown (4’4”) finished 10th and 11th in the high jump.