Gillian Thompson competes at the 2022 Deerfield Classic. Thompson enters her senior season on the Cambridge track and field team. 

Last season, the Cambridge track and field team enjoyed a successful season as the boys team won regional and sectional titles.

However, all of their state qualifiers from last season have graduated, leaving first year head coach Jason Revels looking for the next potential group of state qualifiers.

