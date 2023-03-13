“The freshman/sophomore class on both sides will be the ones to watch,” said Revels. “It’s my first year coaching, and it's also some of these kids first or second year on varsity, so seeing them step up into that role and face that competition will be interesting.”
While a large class graduated last season, the cupboard isn’t bare for Cambridge. The boys team had athletes compete at varsity meets last year, while the girls return much experience.
Returning to the lineup for the girls includes junior Mara Brown, who competed at state track as a freshman. According to Revels, Brown plans to compete in the hurdles after competing in long distance events the past two seasons.
“The fact that she’s willing to step up to do the hurdles says a lot about her as an athlete,” said Revels. “Tough kid, likes to compete, which is fun to coach.”
Senior Gillian Thompson also returns after taking ninth in the 400-meter dash at sectionals.
“She’s a jack-of-all-trades, she can do just about anything and score in it,” said Revels.
Also returning to the lineup for the girls team with varsity experience includes sophomore Mallorri Buonincontro, junior Ripley Trainor, junior Callie Suick, junior Mya Lehman and senior Amanda Punsel.
For the boys, sophomore Drew Holzhueter competed at sectionals, placing 11th in the 300-meter hurdles.
“Over the winter, he’s been working pretty hard,” said Revels. “He went to a camp for the hurdles, he’s been coming to some open gyms for hurdle work. Hurdles is one of those things where technique is a huge part of the race, so the fact that he's putting the effort in, I’m confident he’ll see the results sooner rather than later.”
Seniors Elliot Kozler and Roman Leto also competed on the varsity roster last season, along with junior Perry Thompson.
Cambridge opens the season on Saturday, March 18 at 9:30 a.m. at Ripon College.