At the 34th Annual Deerfield Classic, the Cambridge track and field team medaled in 12 events on Friday, May 5 at Deerfield High School.

Trey Colts and Carter Brown win events for Cambridge track and field at Deerfield

For the boys, sophomore Drew Holzhueter placed fourth and earned a medal in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.16 seconds. Junior Perry Thompson (19.12) ran ninth in the prelims.

Drew Holzhueter
Sophomore Drew Holzhueter medaled in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the long jump at the 34th Annual Deerfield Classic on Friday, May 5. 
Roman Leto
Senior Roman Leto attempts to clear the bar in the pole vault on Friday, May 5. Leto medaled with an eighth-place finish at 10 feet and six inches. 
Gillian Thompson
Gillian Thompson ran the 200-meter dash in 28.21 seconds on Friday, May 5, earning a medal. 
Mara Brown
Junior Mara Brown runs the 200-meter dash on Friday, May 5. Brown medaled in the high jump. 
Amanda Punsel
Senior Amanda Punsel makes a throw in the discus event on Friday, May 5 at Deerfield High School. Punsel took first place in the discus throw at the Lakeside Lutheran Quad on Tuesday, May 2. 

