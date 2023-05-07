For the girls, senior Gillian Thompson medaled in the 400 meter with a time of 1:04.05, taking fourth place. Thompson also medaled in the 200-meter race with an eighth-place time at 28.21 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team medaled by taking fourth at 1:53.65, and the 4x100 relay team medaled with a fifth-place finish in 54.61 seconds. Junior Mara Brown took sixth in the high jump with a mark of four feet and six inches, earning a medal.
Freshman Ava Williams (18.16) medaled in the 100-meter hurdles with an eighth-place finish. Freshman Malina Schneider (18.52) ran 10th in the prelims.
In the long jump, Thompson (14’ 10”) and Williams (14’ 8”) both medaled with seventh and eighth-place finishes.
Williams (54.35) took ninth in the 300-meter hurdles. Sophomore Mallorri Buonincontro (7’ 0”) scored 10th in the pole vault.
The boys team finished 12th with 21.5 points, while the girls placed 14th with 13 points. Columbus (115) won the girls’ competition, while Belleville (120.5) took first on the boys side.
Lakeside Lutheran Quad
The Cambridge track and field team won two events at the Capitol North Quad on Tuesday, May 2 at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
For the girls, senior Mallorri Buonincontro won the pole vault at seven feet. Senior Amanda Punsel won the discus throw at 102 feet and eight inches. Punsel also threw third in the shot put at 27 feet and 8.25 inches.
Senior Gillian Thompson ran second in the 400 meter at 1:05.17 and scored third in the 200-meter dash at 27.94 seconds.
Freshman Malina Schneider took third in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.98 seconds, while freshman Ava Williams (19.30) ran fifth. Williams (56.39) scored fifth in the 300-meter hurdles and placed seventh in the long jump at 13 feet and 2.5 inches.
In the 800 meter, senior Maddy Buonincontro (3:10.47) and freshman Scarlett Hunt (4:23.94) placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Maddy Buonincontro (7:03.16) ran eighth in the 1600 meter.
The 4x100 relay team ran third at 56.06 seconds, while the 4x200 relay team took third at 1:57.82. Also in the pole vault, sophomore Grace Leto (6’ 0”) took third and senior Bella Hollis (5’ 6”) scored sixth.
Freshman Bella Warpinski also threw fifth in the discus throw at 82 feet and 10 inches, while sophomore Ava Lehmann took eighth at 78 feet and four inches. Junior Mya Lehmann ran eighth in the 100-meter dash at 13.95 seconds.
In the 110-meter hurdles, sophomore Drew Holzhueter took second at 16.98 seconds, while junior Perry Thompson ran fifth at 18.97 seconds. Holzhueter scored at 44.12 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.
Freshman Travis Colts scored third in the 200-meter dash at 24.84 seconds. Colts also placed fifth in the 100-meter dash at 11.97 seconds.
Senior Elliot Kozler placed fourth in the high jump at five feet and eight inches. Holzhueter scored fifth in the long jump at 17 feet and 9.5 inches.
In the pole vault, senior Roman Leto scored fourth at nine feet and six inches, while sophomore Ben Fisher (8’ 6”) took sixth.
Freshman Owain Nelles took seventh in the 400 meter at 59.63 seconds. Sophomore Mason Sonnenberg ran seventh at 2:24.16.
Junior Joe Downing threw eighth in the discus throw at 91 feet and nine inches. In the shot put, junior Jamayne Flom-Pressley took eighth at 31 feet and 11.25 inches.
Sophomore James Leonard (13:45.58) placed third in the 3200 meter. The 4x100 relay team ran fourth at 49.82 seconds, and the 4x400 relay team scored fourth at 4:12.45.