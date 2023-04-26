The Cambridge track and field team won seven events at the Capitol Conference Quad held at Poynette High School on Tuesday, April 25.

Cambridge track: Elliot Kozler wins the high jump; boys eighth, girls fourth at Deerfield

For the boys, sophomore Matt Duell won the 200-meter dash in 24.63 seconds, while freshman Mason Sonnenberg (26.43) placed sixth.

Mason Sonnenberg and Aiden Sperle sixth; Cambridge wrestling 20th at Badger State Invite
Roman Leto earns a PR at the boys state swim meet; takes 14th overall in 50-yard freestyle
Cambridge girls basketball remains unbeaten in conference with a win against Waterloo
Cambridge baseball defeats Deerfield baseball

Tags