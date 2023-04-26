Senior Roman Leto placed fourth in the pole vault at nine feet, while sophomore Ben Fisher (8’ 6”) took seventh.
Sophomore Thomas Conner finished sixth in the long jump at 15 feet and nine inches. In the 800-meter run, sophomore Maximus Willard (2:44.20) ran eighth.
In the discus throw, junior Joe Downing placed sixth at 87 feet and six inches, while sophomore Arden VandenEndie took seventh at 86 feet and eight inches. Junior Jamayne Flom-Pressley threw eighth in the shot put at 32 feet.
Sophomore James Leonard (6:03.22) scored seventh and sophomore Evan Roidt (6:11.96) placed eighth in the 1600 meter. In the triple jump, freshman Owain Nelles took sixth at 32 feet and 6.5 inches.
The 4x100 relay team ran fourth at 49.09 seconds, and the 4x400 team (4:09.92) placed fourth.
For the girls, senior Gillian Thompson won the 200-meter dash in 28.49 seconds, while junior Mara Brown (29.66) ran second and freshman Malina Schneider (30.43) took fourth.
Freshman Ava Williams scored first in the long jump at 14 feet and 2.5 inches. Also in the long jump, sophomore Ava Lehmann took third at 13 feet and nine inches, while sophomore Mallorri Buonincontro placed fourth at 13 feet and nine inches.
Thompson won the triple jump with a mark of 30 feet and 4.5 inches, while Ava Lehmann (27’ 4.25”) scored fourth.
Senior Amanda Punsel took first in the shot put at 29 feet and seven inches, while senior Emma Hellberg (23’ 9”) placed sixth. In the discus throw, Punsel threw second at 86 feet, while Hellberg (65’ 11”) and freshman Bella Warpinski (65’ 9”) placed sixth and seventh.
The 4x100 relay team took first place at 56.70 seconds. The 4x200 relay team ran against Marshall (1:57.01) and placed second at 2:04.53.
Mallorri Buonincontro placed second in the pole vault at seven feet, and sophomore Grace Leto took fifth at six feet and six inches.
Williams placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 55.70 seconds and freshman Addison Drake (1:09.55) ran eighth. In the 100-meter hurdles, Williams (18.73) scored third and Schneider (18.93) took fourth.
Junior Mya Lehmann (14.54) ran third, junior Callie Suick (14.95) placed fourth and Charlotte Brown (15.26) took seventh in the 100-meter dash. Senior Maddy Buonincontro took eighth at 1:17.96 in the 400 meter.