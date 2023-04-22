At the 2023 Deerfield Mini Invite on Friday, April 21 held at Deerfield High School, the Cambridge boys and girls track and field team won one event.
For the boys, Elliot Kozler won the high jump with a mark of five feet and eight inches.
Drew Holzhueter took second in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.26 seconds, while Perry Thompson (20.51) placed fourth. In the 300-meter hurdles, Holzhueter (44.78) and Thompson (51.46) scored second and eighth respectively.
Owain Nelles scored seventh in the 400 meter at 59.32 seconds. Nelles also placed 10th in the long jump at 34 feet and 3.5 inches. Kozler placed eighth in the 100-meter dash at 12.91 seconds, while Travis Colts (12.95) took 10th.
The boys team finished eighth with 35 points. Belleville won the boys event with 170.33 points.
For the girls, Mallorri Buonincontro scored second in the pole vault at seven feet.
Gillian Thompson ran second in the 400-meter dash at 1:06.78. Thompson placed third in the 800-meter run at 2:44.77. Thompson scored second in the long jump at 14 feet and 9.5 inches, while Buonincontro (12’6”) placed 10th.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Malina Schneider (19.60) and Ava Williams (20.33) took third and fifth. Williams scored third in the 300-meter hurdles at 57.25 seconds.
Mara Brown finished fourth in the 200-meter dash at 29.68, while Schneider (30.47) took eighth. Brown placed fourth in the high jump at four feet and four inches. Callie Suick (14.90) ran fifth and Mya Lehmann (14.96) placed eighth in the 100-meter dash.
In the discus throw, Amanda Punsel threw fourth at 84 feet and six inches, while Bella Warpinski (72’ 1.5”) took ninth. Punsel placed second in the shot put with a mark of 29 feet and five inches, while Karla Malinao (25’ 9”) threw ninth.
The 4x200 relay team placed third at 2:01.55. The 4x100 relay team scored fifth at 57.55. Kaia Gerlich took seventh in the 3200 meter at 18:14.15.
The girls team finished fourth with 88 points. Belleville won the event with 189 points.
