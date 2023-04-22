At the 2023 Deerfield Mini Invite on Friday, April 21 held at Deerfield High School, the Cambridge boys and girls track and field team won one event. 

Gillian Thompson and Drew Holzhueter win events at Cambridge Invite; results from Cambridge Quad

For the boys, Elliot Kozler won the high jump with a mark of five feet and eight inches.

Elliot Kozler
Cambridge senior Elliot Kolzer attempts to clear the bar in the high jump on Friday, April 21. Kolzer won the event with a score of five feet and eight inches. 
Drew Holzhueter
Drew Holzhueter leaps over a hurdle in the 330-meter hurdles race. 
Owain Nelles
Owain Nelles competes in the 400-meter dash on Friday, April 21. 
Gillian Thompson
Gillian Thompson runs the 800-meter race on Friday, April 21. 
Addison Drake
Addison Drake leaps over a hurdle in the 300-meter hurdles on Friday, April 21. 

