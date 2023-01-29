Against Ripon, the Blue Jays earned a 51-18 victory with four victories. Tyce Bettenhausen pinned (1:34) Raymond Ellis at 138, Mason Sonnenberg won an 11-6 decision over Erik Brockman, Jamayne Flom-Pressley pinned (3:13) Jamason Nordquist at 220 and Gunnar Sperle pinned (0:00) Tyler Bradley at 182.
Cambridge scored forfeits at 160, 170, 113, 145 and 152. Double forfeits were issued at 120 and 106.
Ripon earned a forfeit at 132 and 285. For Ripon, Jordan Perkins pinned (2:16) Joe Downing at 195.
Against Laconia, the Blue Jays scored one pinfall victory. Travis Colts pinned (0:36) Adalynn Last at 145. Cambridge scored forfeits at 170, 138, 126, 195 and 182.
Double forfeits were issued at 285, 120 and 132. Laconia earned a forfeit at 106. For Laconia, Noah Larson pinned (2:31) Jamayne Flom-Pressley at 220, Oliver Glewen pinned (3:16) Owain Nelles at 152 and Colton Hagner won a 12-5 decision over Aiden Sperle.
Against the Chilton/Hilbert co-op the Blue Jays lost 60-18 with two wins. Gunnar Sperle pinned (0:43) Gavin VanDaalwyk at 182 and Mason Sonnenberg pinned (1:42) Iris Medina at 126. Cambridge also scored a forfeit at 113.
For the co-op, Jordan Schmitz pinned (3:38) Joe Downing at 195, Ayden Keuler pinned (1:27) Jamayne Flom-Pressley at 220, Breigh Popp pinned (1:26) Tyce Bettenhausen at 138 and Trevor Meir pinned (0:32) Travis Colts at 145.
Miles Nolan pinned (2:59) Owain Nelles at 152, Gus Vandenhouten won a 15-13 tiebreaker at 160, Jesse Elmer won a 14-7 decision over Sam Hanson at 170. Chilton/Hilbert scored forfeits 132, 120 and 106.
Against Lakeside Lutheran, the Blue Jays scored three pinfalls in a 46-36 loss. Joe Downing pinned (1:11) Lincoln Coates at 195, Gunnar Sperle pinned (0:22) Sabastian Murray at 182 and Clayton Stenjem pinned (1:22) Hunter Sommer at 113. Cambridge scored forfeits at 220, 126 and 170.
For Lakeside Lutheran, Isaac Winters pinned (3:42) Aiden Sperle at 160, Sam Schmidt won a 12-2 major decision against Owain Nelles at 152, Ryan Schultz pinned (3:35) Travis Colts at 145 and Dane McIlvain pinned (4:50) Tyce Bettenhausen at 138. Lakeside Lutheran earned forfeits at 285, 106, 120 and 132.
Against the Milwaukee Riverside co-op, Cambridge scored a pinfall in a 39-36 loss. Clayton Stenjem pinned (1:19) Alina Vang at 113. Cambridge scored forfeits at 170, 195, 126 and 152. A double forfeit was issued at 132.
For Milwaukee Riverside, Dionte Carson won a 17-7 major decision against Aiden Sperle at 160, Robert Houston pinned (0:52) Travis Colts at 145, Marion Williams pinned (0:29) Jamayne Flom-Pressley at 220 and Josalynn Wolff won a 19-4 technical fall over Gunnar Sperle at 182. The co-op earned forfeits at 285, 106 and 120.
Cambridge 42, Rio 25
The Cambridge wrestling team scored three pinfalls in a 42-25 win over the Rio wrestling co-op on Friday, Jan. 27 in a dual meet.
Gunnar Sperle pinned (1:23) Jacob Yelk at 182, Clayton Stenjem pinned (1:45) Khia Bearder at 120 and Mason Sonnenberg pinned (1:00) Abram Stephen at 126.
Cambridge scored forfeits at 138, 220, 285 and 160. Double forfeits were issued at 106 and 113.
For the Rio co-op, Logan Olmsted won a 15-2 major decision over Aiden Sperle at 152, Owen Pigeon pinned (2:25) Travis Colts at 145 and Alex Raymond pinned (1:38) Conner Tarras at 132. Joseph LaRoche pinned (2:16) Joe Downing at 195 and Dayton Epps won an 11-9 decision over Sam Hanson at 170.