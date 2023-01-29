The Cambridge wrestling team won duals over Laconia and Ripon at the Laconia Duals on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Laconia High School.

Cambridge wrestling scores five pins in win against Lakeside Lutheran

Against Ripon, the Blue Jays earned a 51-18 victory with four victories. Tyce Bettenhausen pinned (1:34) Raymond Ellis at 138, Mason Sonnenberg won an 11-6 decision over Erik Brockman, Jamayne Flom-Pressley pinned (3:13) Jamason Nordquist at 220 and Gunnar Sperle pinned (0:00) Tyler Bradley at 182.

Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim wins five events in loss to Whitewater
Cambridge boys basketball gets win over Randolph

Tags