Lund pitched five innings and recorded nine strikeouts. In the bottom of the third inning, Lund hit a three-run triple to score juniors Devin Schuchart, Owen Bernhardt and Gavin Winslow. Lund also hit an RBI single in the fourth to score sophomore Kiefer Parish.
Cambridge is 7-2 overall and is tied for first place with New Glarus in the Capitol-South Conference with a record of 3-1.
Cambridge 15, Waterloo 8
The Cambridge baseball team completed its season sweep of Waterloo with a 15-8 victory on Thursday, April 27 at Cambridge High School.
Cambridge broke the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Junior Marco Damiani drove in freshman Jett Horton and senior Benny Blanchar on a Waterloo error.
Junior Owen Bernhardt then scored Damiani and sophomore Clayton Stenjem on a two-run double. Junior Brayden Lund hit a double to score Bernhardt, and then junior Carter Lund scored Brayden Lund on a double.
Blanchar then hit an RBI single to score junior Devin Schuchart.
Brayden Lund led the offense with three RBIs, going three-for-five with two doubles. Sophomore Kiefer Parish hit two RBIs, while Schuchart and Horton recorded an RBI.
Horton earned the win with four innings pitched with two strikeouts. Brayden Lund pitched 1 ⅔ innings, not allowing a hit and recording three strikeouts.
Cambridge 6, Waterloo 2
The Cambridge baseball team scored five runs in the top of the first inning to pull away with a 6-2 win over Waterloo on Tuesday, April 25 at Waterloo High School.
In the first, sophomore Kiefer Parish hit an RBI double to score sophomore Clayton Stenjem. Junior Devin Schuchart then hit a two-run single to score Parish and junior Owen Bernhardt, making the score 3-0.
Senior Benny Blanchar hit an RBI single to score junior Brayden Lund, while Schuchart scored on a passed ball, giving the Blue Jays a 5-0 lead. In the third, Stenjem hit an RBI single to score senior Quentin Terland.
On the mound, Schuchart pitched a complete game, earning the win with a strikeout. Schuchart allowed six hits and issued zero walks.