Cambridge’s game against Markesan on Friday, April 28 could not have gone any better for Carter Lund.

Brayden Lund records five RBIs, Devin Schuchart pitches six innings; Cambridge baseball holds off Belleville

The junior pitched a no-hitter and drove in four runs in a Cambridge baseball 13-0 victory at Cambridge High School.

Cambridge baseball looking for pitching and defense to help carry them throughout the season
Cambridge volleyball defeats Deerfield volleyball in United in Pink Game
Cambridge softball upsets Division 4 ninth-ranked Waterloo with rally in the seventh

Tags