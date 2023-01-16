Clayton Stenjem finished second at 113. Stenjem won a 5-4 decision against Landon Glassey, won a pinfall (1:30) against Tyler Miller, won a 7-4 decision against Connor Flippin and won an 8-5 decision against Blake Finley. Stenjem’s lone loss came to Nick Ersland in a 3-0 decision.
Mason Sonnenberg also scored second in the 126 weight class. In pool wrestling, Sonnenberg won by pinfall (0:40) against Easton Rogstad, won by pinfall (1:06) against Owen Bedward and pinned (4:22) Jack Nichols.
In the finals, Sonnenberg won by pinfall (3:53) over Derek Franzen, but lost the championship match by pinfall (3:20) to Reese Miller.
Jamayne Flom-Pressley scored fourth at 220. In pool wrestling, Flom-Pressley scored a pinfall (0:55) against Bruce Ortiz.
In the championship bracket, Flom-Pressley pinned (0:33) Conner Hoeper, but then lost by pinfall (0:44) to Marshell Self. In the third-place match, Flom-Pressley lost by pinfall (5:44) to Dylan Elvaker to place fourth overall.
Aiden Sperle took fifth at 152. In pool wrestling, Sperle scored a pinfall (2:38) against Gabe Duran and a pinfall (0:27) against Chance Johnson.
In the finals, Sperle lost an 11-1 major decision against Trevyn Thielmann. Sperle then scored a pinfall (1:26) against Jacob Rodgers and then won the fifth-place match by an 8-6 decision over Camden Baker.
Gunnar Sperle finished sixth at 182. In pool wrestling, Sperle won a forfeit, but lost by pinfall (0:21) to Sam Schwengels. In the bracket, Sperle lost by pinfall (1:18) against Jackson Shramek. Sperle then won a 5-1 decision against Achilies Mendes, but lost the fifth-place match by a 5-4 decision to Kameron Christiansen.
Owen Nelles scored seventh at 160. In pool wrestling, Nelles lost an 11-2 decision against Levin Wehrle. In the championship bracket, Nelles lost an 11-6 decision to Ben Lien, and then lost a 6-2 decision to Mason Jelinek. In the seventh-place match, Nelles scored a pinfall (2:20) against Jayden Anderson.
Tyce Bettenhausen wrestled eighth at 138. In pool wrestling, Bettenhausen earned a pinfall (0:31) against Will Scharenbroch, but was also pinned (0:56) by Sam Zanton.
In the finals, Bettenhausen was pinned (2:28) by Ian Suer and was pinned (1:29) by Luke Sampson. Bettenhausen wrestled in the seventh-place match, but was pinned (1:01) by Eli Muckler to finish eighth.
Travis Colts finished ninth at 145. In pool wrestling, Colts was pinned (1:19) by Jean Luc Cramer and was pinned (0:54) by Owen Pigeon. In the consolation pool, Colts pinned (2:14) Puis Puig and pinned (0:56) Juan Lopez to finish ninth.
Cambridge finished eighth as a team with 87 points.
Capitol South Quad
The Cambridge wrestling team was swept at the Capitol-South Conference Quad at Waterloo High School on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Against Belleville/New Glarus, the Cambridge wrestling team scored three victories in a 55-18 loss. Clayton Stenjem pinned (5:38) Kevin Vega at 120 and Aiden Sperle pinned (0:42) Eli Hongisto at 160. The Blue Jays scored a forfeit at 152.
For Belleville, Ashlin Mihlbauer won a 12-4 major decision against Mason Sonnenberg at 126, Brennan Keyes pinned (1:31) Tyce Bettenhausen at 138 and Cayson Helwig pinned (1:07) Conner Tarras at 145.
Ryker Swenson pinned (1:46) Sam Hanson at 170, Alex Zielinski won a 10-8 sudden victory against Gunnar Sperle at 182 and Garrett Pauli pinned (3:17) Jamayne Flom-Pressley at 220. A double forfeit was issued at 132 and Belleville earned forfeits at 113, 106, 285 and 195.
Against Marshall, the Blue Jays had three wins in a 60-18 loss. Clayton Stenjem pinned (1:18) Miles Zimmerman at 113, while Cambridge earned forfeit wins at 152 and 220.
For Marshall, Tucker Cobb pinned (2:26) Mason Sonnenberg, Drew Johnson pinned (3:05) Tyce Bettenhausen at 138 and Kody Finke pinned (1:39) Travis Colts at 145.
Brayden Klubertanz pinned (1:33) Owain Nelles at 160 and Turner Cobb pinned (3:34) Sam Hanson at 170. A double forfeit was issued at 120, while Marshall earned forfeits at 106, 285, 195, 182 and 132.
Against Waterloo, the Blue Jays scored four wins in a 47-23 loss. Clayton Stenjem earned an 18-3 technical fall at 113 against Brady Ebert, Sam Hanson pinned (1:43) Ben Ugorji at 170 and Gunnar Sperle pinned (4:43) Ian Spoke at 182. Cambridge also scored a forfeit at 126.
For Waterloo, Ryan Sturgill pinned (1:33) Tyce Bettenhausen at 138, Dakota Sturgill won a 12-5 decision against Travis Colts at 145 and Jacob Soter pinned (4:35) Owain Nelles at 152.
Trevor Firari won a 16-0 technical fall against Aiden Sperle at 160 and Andy Carrillo won a 13-6 decision against Jamayne Flom-Pressley at 220. Waterloo earned forfeit wins at 120, 132, 195, while a double forfeit was issued at 285.
Westfield Tri
The Cambridge wrestling team won the Westfield Tri on Tuesday, Jan. 10 held at Westfield High School, scoring seven total pinfalls against Wild Rose/Wautoma and Westfield.
Against Wild Rose/Wautoma, the Blue Jays won 45-18 with eight victories. Aiden Sperle won a 6-0 decision against Brady Abitz at 152, Sam Hanson pinned (5:49) Josh Roche at 170, Gunnar Sperle pinned (0:43) Cole Van Aacken at 195 and Mason Sonnenberg pinned (0:50) Gage Steltenpohl at 132.
Cambridge also scored forfeit wins at 145, 160, 220 and 113. Double forfeits were issued at 106, 120 and 126.
For Wild Rose, Caeden Miller pinned (5:05) Tyce Bettenhausen at 138, while the co-op also scored forfeit wins at 285 and 182.
Against Westfield, the Blue Jays won 42-30 with seven wins. Gunnar Sperle pinned (1:32) Zein Sanchez at 195, Clayton Stenjem pinned (1:50) Hunter Peschel at 113, Mason Sonnenberg pinned (4:49) Cooper Dunnett at 126 and Tyce Bettenhausen pinned (1:45) Skilar Johnson at 138. Cambridge also scored forfeit wins at 145, 152 and 160.
For Westfield, Holden Hockerman pinned (1:59) Sam Hanson at 170 and Stephan Foster pinned (3:15) Jamayne Flom-Pressley at 220. Westfield also scored forfeit wins at 106, 132 and 120.