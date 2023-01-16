At the Ithaca-Weston Invitational, the Cambridge wrestling team had four wrestlers place in the top-five of their weight classes on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Weston High School.

Clayton Stenjem finished second at 113. Stenjem won a 5-4 decision against Landon Glassey, won a pinfall (1:30) against Tyler Miller, won a 7-4 decision against Connor Flippin and won an 8-5 decision against Blake Finley. Stenjem’s lone loss came to Nick Ersland in a 3-0 decision.

Travis Colts

Travis Colts wrestlers a Waterloo wrestler on Thursday, Jan. 12. 

