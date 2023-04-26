Senior Tommy Lees drove in two runs, while junior Kris Hahn pitched over five innings in a Deerfield baseball 10-2 win over Fall River on Tuesday, April 25 at Deerfield High School.

Deerfield football brings back key veterans and sets record for turnout for upcoming season
Kris Hahn
Buy Now

Junior Kris Hahn pitched over five innings in a Deerfield baseball 10-2 win over Fall River on Tuesday, April 25. 

Lees hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to score seniors Pierce Manning and Aiden Kammann. Manning also hit a double in the fifth to score junior Adam Suess.

Tommy Lees named by Deerfield High School as Male "Athlete of the Month"
Cal Fisher
Buy Now

Senior Cal Fisher slides into home plate on a wild pitch. 
Ben Sigurslid strikes out 10, Eric Staszak records six RBIs in Deerfield baseball win over Rio
Landon Brattlie
Buy Now

Freshman Landon Brattlie jogs home to score a run. 
Stephen Bagley
Buy Now

Sophomore Stephen Bagley avoids Cal Fisher to make a catch on a fly ball in a 10-2 win over Fall River on Tuesday, April 25. 

Tags