Deerfield baseball continues to roll through conference with a win over Fall River By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Tommy Lees drove in two runs, while junior Kris Hahn pitched over five innings in a Deerfield baseball 10-2 win over Fall River on Tuesday, April 25 at Deerfield High School. Deerfield football brings back key veterans and sets record for turnout for upcoming season Buy Now Junior Kris Hahn pitched over five innings in a Deerfield baseball 10-2 win over Fall River on Tuesday, April 25. Calahan Steed Lees hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to score seniors Pierce Manning and Aiden Kammann. Manning also hit a double in the fifth to score junior Adam Suess. Tommy Lees named by Deerfield High School as Male "Athlete of the Month"Senior Cal Fisher, senior Eric Staszak and junior Austin Anderson also drove in a run. Buy Now Senior Cal Fisher slides into home plate on a wild pitch. Calahan Steed On the mound, Hahn pitched 5 ⅓ innings with four strikeouts and three hits allowed to earn the win. Senior Ben Sigurslid pitched 1 and ⅔ innings with three strikeouts. Ben Sigurslid strikes out 10, Eric Staszak records six RBIs in Deerfield baseball win over Rio Buy Now Freshman Landon Brattlie jogs home to score a run. Calahan Steed Deerfield is 14-2 overall and 9-0 in the Trailways-South Conference. Buy Now Sophomore Stephen Bagley avoids Cal Fisher to make a catch on a fly ball in a 10-2 win over Fall River on Tuesday, April 25. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Baseball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Questions raised after transgender student undressed in Sun Prairie East girls locker room Dave's Guitar Shop looks forward to downtown Sun Prairie opening Poynette man killed in two-vehicle crash in Arlington Sun Prairie East students hold in-school protest, demand assault weapon ban Dane man killed, Lodi man arrested on vehicular homicide after three-vehicle crash in Dane Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!