Junior Kris Hahn hit a go-ahead sacrifice flyout in the ninth to score junior Austin Anderson. Junior Adam Suess then hit an RBI single to score senior Cal Fisher, and senior Tommy Lees hit a two-run double to score Suess and junior Jackson Drobac, giving the Demons a 5-1 lead.
Hustisford/Dodgeland loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but Fisher recorded a groundout to escape the jam and give Deerfield the win. Fisher pitched four innings of relief, earning the win with five strikeouts.
With Deerfield trailing 1-0 entering the sixth, Fisher tied the game on an RBI single that scored freshman Landon Brattlie. Anderson started the game on the mound, pitching five innings with seven strikeouts.
Lees and Suess then scored after Anderson reached on a Hustisford/Dodgeland error, making the score 5-2. Fisher then hit an RBI double to score Brattlie, and Hahn hit a two-run single to score Fisher and Anderson, giving Deerfield an 8-2 advantage.
Senior Eric Staszak hit an RBI single in the first to score Anderson, while Lees scored Staszak on an RBI single in the third.
Hahn pitched six innings in the win, recording nine strikeouts.
Deerfield is 19-3 overall and is 13-1 in the Trailways-South Conference. The Demons hold a one-game lead over the Palmyra-Eagle Panthers for the top spot, while Johnson Creek (11-3) is two games back in third place.
The Demons wrap up conference play against the Panthers in a home-and-home series on Tuesday, May 16 at Deerfield High School and on Thursday, May 18 at Palmyra-Eagle High School.