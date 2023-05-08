The Deerfield baseball team shutout Wisconsin Heights in a 10-0 win at Warner Park on Friday, May 5.

Ben Sigurslid
Senior Ben Sigurslid makes a catch in a crowd of Deerfield baseball players on Thursday, May 4. Deerfield won 2-0 against Johnson Creek. 

Junior Kris Hahn pitched three innings, holding the Vanguards hitless and recorded six strikeouts. Senior Tommy Lees recorded an inning of work, allowing no hits and adding a punchout.

Tommy Lees
Senior Tommy Lees beats out a groundout for an infield hit in a 2-0 Deerfield win on Thursday, May 4. 
Cal Fisher
Senior Cal Fisher makes a play on a ground ball in a Deerfield baseball 2-0 win over Johnson Creek on Thursday, May 4. 

