Anderson pitched a complete-game shutout in a Deerfield baseball 2-0 win over Johnson Creek on Thursday, May 4 at Deerfield High School.
Anderson only needed 83 pitches, holding the Bluejays to just two hits and recorded three strikeouts.
The junior pitcher got just enough run support as junior Adam Suess scored freshman Landon Brattlie on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning and senior Eric Staszak drove in Brattlie on an RBI single in the third.
Deerfield is a half-game up on Palmyra-Eagle for first place in the conference standings. Johnson Creek is in third, two games back of the Demons.
Johnson Creek 4, Deerfield 3
The Trailways South baseball race isn’t settled just yet.
Johnson Creek made sure of that, handing league leading Deerfield its first conference loss with a 4-3 win on Tuesday at Wuestenberg Field.
Ian Heald hit a game-tying two-run homer off Deerfield senior pitcher Cal Fisher in the bottom of the seventh, and Bluejays starter Dylan Bredlow came up next and won it with a walk-off homer. Aiden Smith earned the decision in relief.
For Deerfield, Fisher recorded an RBI, while junior Austin Anderson, senior Eric Staszak and junior Jackson Drobac scored runs.
Kevin Wilson of the Watertown Daily Times contributed to this article.