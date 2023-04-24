After Horicon tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth, Anderson scored freshman Landon Brattlie, who led off the inning with a double, and then reached third base on a wild pitch during Anderson’s at-bat.
Senior Cal Fisher gave Deerfield a 2-0 lead in the first with a two-run single, scoring Brattlie and Anderson. Brattlie hit an RBI single in the second, scoring senior Tommy Lees. Brattlie went two-for-two with an RBI and two runs scored.
In the first game of a doubleheader against Horicon, the Demons rallied for a 3-2 win at Discher Park on Saturday, April 22.
With the game tied at 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning, junior Kris Hahn hit a go-ahead two-run double to score juniors Adam Suess and Jackson Drobac. Drobac tied the game earlier in the inning with an RBI single, scoring junior Austin Anderson.
Fisher pitched a complete game with 14 strikeouts to earn the win. Suess went two-for-three at the plate.
Deerfield 14, Williams Bay 0
The Deerfield baseball team swept a doubleheader against Williams Bay with a 14-0 victory in the second game on Thursday, April 20 at Deerfield High School.
Senior Tommy Lees pitched 3 ⅓ innings, earning the win with five strikeouts and zero hits allowed. Senior Ben Sigurslid pitched 1 ⅔ innings with two strikeouts and one hit allowed.
At the plate, freshman Landon Brattlie went three-for-three with three RBIs and two runs scored. Junior Austin Anderson, junior Adam Suess and senior Eric Staszak also drove in a run. Staszak drove in Suess on an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning.
Deerfield 20, Williams Bay 0
Junior Kris Hahn threw a no-hitter in a 20-0 win over Williams Bay in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 20 at Deerfield High School.
Hahn pitched four innings, recording six strikeouts in the win. At the plate, Hahn helped his own cause with a double, drawing two walks, recording two RBIs and scoring two runs.
Sophomore Stephen Bagley, senior Eric Staszak and junior Adam Suess each recorded two RBIs. Junior Austin Anderson, senior Aiden Kammann, senior Tommy Lees and senior Pierce Manning also drove in a run.