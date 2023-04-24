An RBI groundout from junior Austin Anderson in the bottom of the fifth inning gave Deerfield a 4-3 win over Horicon in the second game of a doubleheader at Discher Park on Saturday, April 22.

Tommy Lees throws no-hitter; Deerfield baseball sweeps doubleheader against Parkview

After Horicon tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth, Anderson scored freshman Landon Brattlie, who led off the inning with a double, and then reached third base on a wild pitch during Anderson’s at-bat.

Cal Fisher signs letter of intent to play for Florida State
Deerfield softball rallies for win against Randolph
Steffi Siewert named to the Trailways All-Conference first team; Grace Brattlie, Riley Fisher and Moli Haak also recognized for Deerfield volleyball
Deerfield wrestling seventh at conference

Tags