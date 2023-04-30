At the 74th Fort Atkinson Invite, the Deerfield girls track and field team placed fourth, while the boys scored seventh on Friday, April 28 at Fort Atkinson High School.

Martin Kimmel
Junior Martin Kimmel runs the 3200 meter at the 74th Fort Invite on Friday, April 28. Kimmel finished second at four minutes and 38.27 seconds. 

For the girls, freshman Emme Drobac won the 1600 meter in five minutes and 21.73 seconds, while sophomore McKenna Michel (5:49.55) ran third. The 4x800 relay team of Drobac, sophomore Piper Ryan, junior Ella Arenz and Michel finished first in 10:27.19.

