At the 74th Fort Atkinson Invite, the Deerfield girls track and field team placed fourth, while the boys scored seventh on Friday, April 28 at Fort Atkinson High School.
For the girls, freshman Emme Drobac won the 1600 meter in five minutes and 21.73 seconds, while sophomore McKenna Michel (5:49.55) ran third. The 4x800 relay team of Drobac, sophomore Piper Ryan, junior Ella Arenz and Michel finished first in 10:27.19.
Freshman Rylee Berryman took first in the high jump at five feet and two inches.
In the shot put, senior Evie Mikkelson threw second at 33 feet and 11.75 inches, while senior Raina Koch (30’ 6.75”) placed fifth. Mikkelson (103’ 3.5”) threw third in the discus, while senior Alma Mikkelson (91’ 10”) scored ninth.
Sophomore Brianna Ament placed third in the 100-meter hurdle finals at 17.85 seconds, while senior Abby Grosvold (19.81) took ninth. Ament (52.36) and Grosvold (59.83) ran second and eighth, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles.
Junior Ella Arenz (2:41.81) scored sixth and sophomore Piper Ryan (2:48.59) took 10th in the 800 meter. Berryman ran sixth in the 100-meter dash finals at 13.70 seconds. Berryman (28.44) took eighth in the 200 meter.
The 4x200 relay team of sophomore Maddie Kimmel, senior Abby Weisse, junior Lilly Schultz and junior Kylee Lonigro ran sixth at 2:04.13. The same relay team ran seventh in the 4x100 relay to take seventh.
Senior Maeci Johnson placed eighth in the pole vault at seven feet. Kimmel scored eighth in the long jump at 14 feet. Sophomore Lexi Liska (1:13.76) ran ninth in the 400 meter.
The girls team scored 83 points. Kenosha Indian Trail won the event with 149 points.
For the boys, junior Martin Kimmel (4:38.27) ran second in the 1600 meter. Senior Mason Betthauser placed second in the long jump at 19 feet.
Junior Eli Key (44.56) scored third in the 300-meter hurdles, while sophomore Ben Wetzel (48.40) ran 10th. Senior Pierce Manning tied for third in the high jump at five feet and four inches. Sophomore Wyatt Brattlie placed third in the triple jump at 37 feet and 11 inches.
The 4x100 relay team of senior Tommy Lees, junior Parker Howard, sophomore Zack Hansen and Brattlie took fourth at 46.20 seconds.
Lees, Hansen, Brattlie and Betthauser ran fourth in the 4x200 relay at 1:37.81. The 4x400 relay team of Brattlie, senior Kalob Kimmel, Martin Kimmel and Key took fourth at 3:40.87. Betthauser scored fourth in the discus throw at 122 feet and two inches.
In the 800 meter, Kalob Kimmel (2:10.41) ran fifth and junior Robert Thompson (2:27.89) took 10th. Key (18.72) scored sixth in the 110-meter hurdle finals.
In the pole vault, Wetzel (10’ 0”) placed sixth and Howard (9’ 0”) scored seventh.
Lees ran seventh in the 200-meter dash finals at 24.64 seconds. Freshman Brayden Hein-Berdsley (1:00.05) finished 10th over Wayne Thompson (1:00.90) in the 400 meter. Senior Kaleb Regoli (12:55.10) scored 10th in the 3200 meter.
The 4x400 relay team of Hein-Berdsley, senior Robert Thompson, Regoli and sophomore Carter Cole placed sixth at 10:18.12. Hansen threw 10th in the shot put at 37 feet and seven inches.
The boys team finished seventh with 69 points. Watertown Luther Prep won the boys event with 153.5 points.
Deerfield Mini Meet
Both the Deerfield boys and girls track and field teams took first place at the Deerfield Mini Meet on Tuesday, April 25 at Deerfield High School.
For the boys, senior Tobi Arenz won the 400 meter in 55.73 seconds, while juniors Wayne Thompson (1:00.24) and junior Robert Thompson (1:02.90) ran fourth and fifth.
In the 800 meter, junior Martin Kimmel placed first at two minutes and 3.32 seconds, while Robert Thompson (2:26.08) and senior Kaleb Regoli (2:34.99) took third and fourth.
The 4x100 relay team of senior Mason Betthauser, sophomore Wyatt Brattlie, junior Zack Hansen and junior Parker Howard took first at 47.06 seconds. The same team also won the 4x200 relay race at 1:41.08.
The 4x400 relay team of Arenz, Kimmel, senior Kalob Kimmel and Brattlie finished first in 3:43.18.
Deerfield scored four top-five finishes in the pole vault with sophomore Ben Wetzel in first place at 10 feet and nine inches. Howard (9’ 6”) took second, sophomore Evan Grosvold (9’ 0”) placed third and freshman Ruben Bach (9’ 0”) scored fourth.
In the long jump, Betthauser took first at 17 feet and 10.5 inches and Wetzel (17’ 10”) finished second. Brattlie won the triple jump in 37 feet and 10.5 inches.
Junior Landyn Christianson (5:32.17) finished second and Regoli (5:44.09) placed fourth in the 1600 meter. Hansen threw second in the shot put at 40 feet and five inches and sophomore Bryce Jones (34’ 2”) placed fifth.
In the discus throw, Betthauser (119’ 0”) took second and Hansen (99’ 5”) took fourth.
In the 110-meter hurdles, junior Eli Key (18.23) ran second, Wetzel (20.75) took third and Grosvold (21.12) placed fourth. Key (45.52), Wetzel (49.93) and Grosvold (53.65) also placed second, third and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Kimmel placed third in the high jump at five feet and four inches. Wayne Thompson (12.19) and Howard (12.27) took fourth and fifth in the 100-meter dash. Wayne Thompson (25.16) scored third and freshman Sam Haines (25.85) placed fifth in the 200 meter.
The boys team scored 210 points.
For the girls, junior Ella Arenz won the 800 meter in 2:42.46, while sophomore McKenna Michel (2:45.24) placed second. In the 1600 meter, freshman Emme Drobac (5:26.72) finished in first and sophomore Piper Ryan (5:45.88) took second.
In the 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Brianna Ament (18.17) scored first, senior Abby Grosvold (19.15) took second and senior Maeci Johnson (24.34) ran fourth.
The 4x200 relay team of sophomore Maddie Kimmel, senior Abby Weisse, junior Lilly Schultz and junior Kylee Lonigro finished first in 2:07.10. Kimmel won the triple jump in 29 feet and 9.5 inches, while Lonigro (26’ 9”) scored fourth.
Senior Evie Mikkelson scored first in the shot put at 31 feet and nine inches, while senior Raina Koch (28’ 4”) and freshman Madelyn Ayres (26’ 11”) placed third and fourth.
Mikkelson also won the discus throw in 97 feet and four inches, while senior Alma Mikkelson (88’ 0”) and Koch (77’ 11”) took third and fourth.
Johnson finished second in the high jump at four feet and two inches. In the pole vault, Johnson (7’ 6”) placed second.
Weisse (14.03) took second and sophomore Lauryn Weisensel (14.81) placed third in the 100-meter dash. Ament (57.44) and Grosvold (1:02.45) scored third and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
The 4x100 relay team of Kimmel, Weisse, Schultz and Weisensel ran second at 57.43 seconds. The 4x400 relay team of Arenz, Ryan, Drobac and Ament finished second at 4:38.41.
In the 200-meter dash, Lonigro (30.09) and sophomore Lexi Liska (30.26) ran third and fourth, respectively. Liska (1:14.45) placed third in the 400 meter, and Lonigro (11’ 11”) scored fourth in the long jump.
The girls team scored 200 points to finish in first place.