Evie Mikkelson won the discus throw with a mark of 95 feet and three inches, while Alma Mikkelson (90’ 5”) placed third. Evie Mikkelson also won the shot put at 31 feet and 11 inches, while Raina Koch (28’ 3”) threw third.
Rylee Berryman scored second in the high jump at four feet and 10 inches. Berryman (29.72) also took fifth in the 200-meter dash.
Brianna Ament finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at 19.48 seconds. McKenna Michel took second in the 1600 meter run at 6:21.86 seconds.
The girls 4x200 relay team placed second at 2:00.69, while the 4x100 relay team ran third at 55.08 seconds. Ella Arenz ran fourth in the 400 meter at 1:10.54. Maddie Kimmel scored fifth in the long jump at 13 feet and eight inches.
Johnson placed eighth in the high jump with a height of three feet and 10 inches. Abby Grosvold (1:05.16) placed 10th in the 300-meter hurdles.
The girls finished second with 122 points, while Belleville took first place with 189 points.
For the boys, Mason Betthauser scored a first-place finish in the long jump at 18 feet and eight inches. The boys 4x400 meter relay team finished in first place at 3:50.28.
Gavin Jahr ran second in the 800 meter at 2:15.99, while Landyn Christianson (2:23.68) placed sixth, Robert Thompson (2:27.62) took eighth and Brayden Hein-Berdsley (2:32.82) ran 10th.
Betthauser threw third in the discus throw at 102 feet and 9.5 inches, while Zack Hansen (100’ 1”) placed seventh and Bryce Jones (92’ 2.5”) took 10th. In the shot put, Hansen (36’ 6”) scored fourth and Jones (35’ 8”) took sixth.
Martin Kimmel ran third in the 3200 meter run at 10:31.22 and Kaleb Regoli (13:00.41) ran 10th. Regoli (5:38.94) also placed seventh in the 1600 meter run.
In the high jump, Pierce Manning (5’ 4”) placed third and Kalob Kimmel (5’ 2”) scored sixth. Kalob Kimmel also scored fourth in the triple jump at 37 feet and 3.75 inches.
Eli Key (19.54) placed third, Ben Wetzel (21.19) ran seventh and Evan Grosvold (21.85) took ninth in the 110-meter hurdles. Key (46.33) ran third in the 300-meter hurdles, while Wetzel (48.68) took sixth.
In the pole vault, Wetzel (10’ 6”) scored second, while Parker Howard (10’ 0”) tied for third, Ruben Bach (10’ 0”) placed fifth and Grosvold (8’ 0”) tied for ninth. Wetzel (16’ 7”) also placed seventh in the long jump.