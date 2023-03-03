“We knew it was going to be tough, the first time we played them, we did a really good job of limiting their paint touches,” said Deerfield head coach Nick Krull. “Tonight was a little bit more difficult, their guards I thought handled the pressure a little bit better than what they did the previous game.”
“When those guys get it deep, it's really hard to stop them. Our guys kept fighting, that’s all we can ask for and when we needed to get stops down the stretch, we got stops and we made enough plays to pull it out,” Krull added.
The Demons constantly double-teamed Markesan center Kade Dornfield, who stands at 6-foot-8, when Markesan looked to get the ball in the post. Dornfield still found a way to make an impact in the second half, scoring on a basket in the paint to cut the Deerfield lead to 36-35.
On the next possession, Dornfield swatted a Deerfield shot out to the 3-point line, leading to a Markesan fast break. The Hornets then scored on a layup to give Markesan its first lead of the game with 3:16 left.
Deerfield missed on its next offensive possession, but a steal on defense gave the Demons the ball back. Senior Cal Fisher was fouled on a shot attempt and went to the free throw line.
Fisher made the first to tie the game at 37-37, but missed the second free throw. While Markesan came down with the rebound, Fisher knocked the ball free and Deerfield was able to regain possession. Fisher got fouled again and headed to the free throw line.
Heading to the line with 3-8 made free throws on the game, Fisher calmly sank a pair to give the Demons a 39-37 lead with under two minutes to play. On the next possession, sophomore Ben Wetzel got a steal on defense and scored in transition while being fouled. Wetzel made the free throw to give Deerfield a 42-37 lead.
Markesan made a basket on its next offensive trip out of a timeout, but Deerfield then took 30 seconds off the clock before senior Tommy Lees was fouled by the Hornets. Lees made one of two free throws, giving Deerfield a 43-39 lead and stretching the lead back to a two-possession game.
Markesan missed two 3-pointers as junior Martin Kimmel secured the rebound on the second miss with one second left and was fouled. Kimmel made the first free throw and time ran out after a miss on the second one as Deerfield hung on for the 44-39 win.