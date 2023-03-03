While Markesan may have had the height advantage, it was the Deerfield defense that stood tall on Friday, March 3.

Kalob Kimmel
Senior Kalob Kimmel goes up for a shot attempt against Markesan on Friday, March 3 in a 44-39 win in the regional semifinal. 

The Demons held the Hornets to just six points in the final five minutes to advance in the playoffs with a 44-39 win in the regional semifinal held at Deerfield High School.

Ben Wetzel
Sophomore Ben Wetzel attempts a 3-pointer against Markesan on Friday, March 3. Wetzel scored eight points in the 44-39 win. 
Martin Kimmel
Junior Martin Kimmel attempts a jumper against Markesan on Friday, March 3. Kimmel scored 10 points in the 44-39 win. 
Cal Fisher
Senior Cal Fisher goes up for a shot against Markesan. 
Landyn Christianson
Junior Landyn Christianson attempts a 3-pointer against Markesan. 
