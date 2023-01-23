DEERFIELD BOYS BASKETBALL Deerfield boys basketball blows out Markesan By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 23, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Holding Markesan to just 10 points in the first half, the Deerfield boys basketball team rolled to a 62-37 win on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Horicon High School. Deerfield boys basketball upsets #1 ranked team in Division 5, Fall River, Cal Fisher scores 36 in winJunior Martin Kimmel scored 20 points, while also grabbing five rebounds and three steals. Seniors Cal Fisher (15) and Tommy Lees (13) also reached double figures for the Demons. Deerfield girls basketball extends lead in conference standings with win over Palmyra-EagleJunior Landyn Christianson (6), senior Mason Betthauser (4), junior Kris Hahn (2), senior Riley Gust (1) and senior Kalob Kimmel (1) also contributed for Deerfield. Lake Mills will pursue third-party EMS contract, ditching joint department idea for nowThe Demons are 13-3 overall and 6-0 in the Trailways-South, remaining in first place. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee family seeks local support to bring wife, mom home after eight months in hospital Rescued hearts: Windsor family heals from tragedy through dog adoption ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system Primal Cue aims to land in Sun Prairie Ice Arena restaurant space Sun Prairie man faces drug, weapons charges after Lodi crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!