Holding Markesan to just 10 points in the first half, the Deerfield boys basketball team rolled to a 62-37 win on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Horicon High School.

Junior Martin Kimmel scored 20 points, while also grabbing five rebounds and three steals. Seniors Cal Fisher (15) and Tommy Lees (13) also reached double figures for the Demons.

