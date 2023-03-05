The Deerfield boys basketball team had its season end in heart-breaking fashion.

Battling back from a halftime deficit to force overtime, the Demons lost 74-72 to Belleville on a last-second shot in the regional championship on Saturday, March 4 at Deerfield High School.

Deerfield boys basketball advances to regional championship on Saturday after holding off Markesan
Deerfield Middle-High School principal will leave after this year
Deerfield boys basketball completes undefeated season in Trailways-South with win over Parkview; enters playoffs on nine-game winning streak
Cal Fisher breaks Deerfield boys basketball all-time scoring record with 21 points; Demons win over Williams Bay
Deerfield football advances to playoffs after Tommy Lees throws last second touchdown to Eli Key
Deerfield boys basketball upsets #1 ranked team in Division 5, Fall River, Cal Fisher scores 36 in win

Tags