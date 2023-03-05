“It just came down to what team was going to get the ball last and was going to have an opportunity to win,” said Deerfield head coach Nick Krull. “Give credit to their kid that he hit a tough shot and won the game for them. I’m extremely proud of our guys and the way that we handled themselves.”
Deerfield rallied after trailing Belleville by seven points at halftime. In the second half, the Demons found their offense, scoring 43 points to force the game into overtime. Junior Martin Kimmel made three 3’s to score 15 second-half points, while senior Cal Fisher added 16 points.
“We struggled with their 1-2-2 early, and made some adjustments at half to look for more of the skip passes and attack more and not hold it as much,” said Krull. “A lot of the stuff we got in the second half was off of that skip pass of either attacking or getting shots for Martin, Cal and Ben. Those guys stepped up, knocked down shots and got hot in the second half.”
In overtime, the Demons traded baskets with Belleville before Kaden DeSmet scored with two seconds remaining for the Wildcats. Deerfield called a timeout to stop the clock, and set up a play to try and get down the court in little time. Coming out of the timeout, the Demons attempted a half-court heave at the buzzer, but the shot was missed, giving the Wildcats the win.
Fisher scored a game-high 27 points, while Kimmel added 18 points and sophomore Ben Wetzel recorded 12 points. Senior Tommy Lees (6), senior Kalob Kimmel (5) and senior Mason Betthauser (4) also contributed.
Deerfield finishes the year with a record of 22-4.
“You’re not defined by one win or loss, obviously everyone’s goal is to go as far as possible in the tournament, but if you look at the schedule we played, to be 22-4 and make it to a regional final, probably surprised a lot of people,” said Krull. “Those accomplishments, no one can take away from our guys of how hard they worked and what they were able to accomplish this year.”