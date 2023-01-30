DEERFIELD BOYS BASKETBALL Deerfield boys basketball gets non-conference win over Lomira By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three different Demons reached double figures in a Deerfield boys basketball 69-52 win over Lomira on Monday, Jan. 30. Deerfield boys basketball upsets #1 ranked team in Division 5, Fall River, Cal Fisher scores 36 in winSenior Cal Fisher had a game-high 22 points, making four 3-pointers in the win. Junior Martin Kimmel recorded 16 points and senior Tommy Lees added 14 points. Deerfield girls basketball extends lead in conference standings with win over Palmyra-EagleSenior Mason Betthauser (8), sophomore Ben Wetzel (4), senior Ben Sigurslid (3) and senior Pierce Manning (2) also contributed for Deerfield. No injuries reported in Town of Sun Prairie house fireDeerfield is 16-3 overall and 7-0 in the Trailways-South Conference.Deerfield 58, Palmyra-Eagle 34Deerfield senior guard Cal Fisher surpassed 1,500 career points in a boys basketball 58-34 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Deerfield High School.Needing just five points to reach the 1,500 mark, Fisher blew past it with a 29-point performance. Fisher shot 10-16 from the field, while grabbing seven rebounds.Fisher, who has scored 1,524 career points, trails the all-time Deerfield boys basketball record by 80 points. The record was set by Blake Ehrke with 1,604 points.Also contributing for Deerfield was senior Tommy Lees with 12 rebounds, seven points and seven assists. Junior Martin Kimmel scored seven points with three rebounds.Senior Kalob Kimmel added six points and three assists. Senior Mason Betthauser recorded four points.Sophomore Ben Wetzel scored three points and collected eight rebounds. Landyn Christianson contributed two points in the win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Town of Westport chair reported dead Waunakee Police investigation leads to fraud charges Cardinals lose late in New Glarus nail-biter Wisconsin Builders Associations names Waunakee man 'builder of the year' New York man accused of auto theft with woman in vehicle held on $40,000 bond Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!