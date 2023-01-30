Three different Demons reached double figures in a Deerfield boys basketball 69-52 win over Lomira on Monday, Jan. 30.

Senior Cal Fisher had a game-high 22 points, making four 3-pointers in the win. Junior Martin Kimmel recorded 16 points and senior Tommy Lees added 14 points.

