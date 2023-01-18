Fall River had been unbeaten to start off the season.
The Pirates were 12-0 overall and ranked first in the Division 5 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association poll.
That was until the Deerfield boys basketball team came to town for a conference crossover matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Deerfield senior Cal Fisher recorded a career-high 36 points as the Demons upset the Pirates in a 74-63 win at Fall River High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
“I'm proud of our guys and how they handled themselves in a tough, hostile environment,” said Deerfield head coach Nick Krull. “In games of that magnitude, there's a lot of stuff that isn't going to go your way. Our guys did a really good job of staying focused and battling through a lot of that adversity.”
Along with the 36 points, Fisher recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds. Fisher scored 24 points in the second half.
Sophomore Ben Wetzel reached double figures with 16 points scored and four rebounds. Senior Mason Betthauser scored 10 points and grabbed five boards.
“We got into foul trouble in the first half, and had a lot of guys step up and play huge minutes for us and our depth really helped us,” Krull said. “Then we got huge contributions from guys, obviously Cal had a big game, but Mason and Ben Wetzel had some of their best games last night.”
Senior Tommy Lees (6) and sophomore Martin Kimmel (4) scored all of their points in the second half. Lees dished out five assists and grabbed eight rebounds. Senior Kalob Kimmel contributed two points.
“Tommy made some huge plays, got some big rebounds down the stretch and Martin did a great job defensively,” added Krull. “I know he didn't shoot it as well as he would have liked, but he didn't let that affect him on the defensive side of the floor.”
Fall River leading-scorer Collin Rauls, who averages 18.3 points per game, was held to just 10 points.
“I'm just really proud of our guys and their effort and how they handled themselves,” said Krull. “It was a great team win from top to bottom.”
Deerfield remains unbeaten in the Trailways-South Conference with a record of 6-0. The Demons are 12-2 overall on the season.
Fall River is 12-1 overall and remains unbeaten in the Trailways-West Conference.
