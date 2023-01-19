Deerfield girls basketball extends lead in conference standings with win over Palmyra-Eagle By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Moli Haak scored a game-high 14 points as the Deerfield girls basketball got back into the win column with a 61-48 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday, Jan. 19. Deerfield/Cambridge cross country: boys seventh, girls second at Lake Mills Steffi Siewert scores 800th career point; Deerfield girls basketball wins 12th straight game with wins over Markesan and Fall RiverHaak scored 12 points in the first half. Senior Steffi Siewert added 12 points and freshman Emme Drobac scored 10 points. Deerfield boys basketball upsets #1 ranked team in Division 5, Fall River, Cal Fisher scores 36 in winFreshman Rowan Lasack (6), senior Jayden Winger (5), senior Karlee Berge (4), junior Kylee Lonigro (4), senior Grace Brattlie (4), senior Kylee Fankhauser (2) and senior Julia Fischer (2) also contributed for Deerfield. Deerfield boys track and field first, girls second at PardeevilleDeerfield (13-3 overall, 6-0 conference) increased its lead to two games over Palmyra-Eagle (8-7, 4-2) for first place in the Trailways-South Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee family seeks local support to bring wife, mom home after eight months in hospital Rescued hearts: Windsor family heals from tragedy through dog adoption City of Sun Prairie to pay for nearly $29,000 in building project change orders Primal Cue aims to land in Sun Prairie Ice Arena restaurant space Sun Prairie man faces drug, weapons charges after Lodi crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!