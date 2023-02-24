The Deerfield girls basketball team could not dig themselves out of an early deficit, losing 44-33 to Darlington in the regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 24 at Deerfield High School.

Jayden Winger
Senior Jayden Winger goes up for a shot against Darlington on Friday, Feb. 24. Winger scored six points in the Demons 44-33 loss in the regional semifinal. 

Deerfield struggled to get things going offensively as the Demons scored three points in the first nine minutes of the game. Senior Steffi Siewert made a field goal and also made a free throw before the end of the half, but the Demons trailed 20-8 entering the break.

Steffi Siewert
Senior Steffi Siewert gets fouled while going up for a shot against Darlington on Friday, Feb. 24 in a Deerfield 44-33 loss. 
Kylee Lonigro
Junior Kylee Lonigro attempts a 3-point shot against Darlington. 
Moli Haak
Senior Moli Haak attempts a 3-pointer against Darlington. 
