Deerfield struggled to get things going offensively as the Demons scored three points in the first nine minutes of the game. Senior Steffi Siewert made a field goal and also made a free throw before the end of the half, but the Demons trailed 20-8 entering the break.
While the offense was beginning to find its groove, the Deerfield defense forced Darlington into a scoring drought of its own. Junior Kylee Lonigro forced a steal on defense and hit a 3-pointer with 7:12 left in the game with Deerfield trailing 29-21.
Deerfield closed the Darlington lead to four points after Haak and freshman Emme Drobac made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to bring the score to 32-28 with four minutes left, forcing a Darlington timeout.
Darlington, a team that had won seven straight games heading into the playoffs, showed its mental toughness coming out of the break. With the Deerfield crowd sensing a comeback and making noise, Maddie Gratz of Darlington drove to the basket for a layup, while absorbing contact on the shot, coming out of the timeout.
After the Demons missed on their ensuing offensive possession, Gratz banked home a field goal on the next Darlington offensive possession. The Darlington defense then forced a turnover and Jaidyn Evenstad scored with under two minutes left to swing the momentum back in the favor of Darlington.
Darlington, the sixth seed, closed out the game with free throws to advance with the victory over Deerfield, the two seed. Haak had a game-high 12 points, while Winger and Siewert each scored six points. Fischer, Lonigro and Drobac finished the game with three points each.
Deerfield finishes the year with a record of 19-4. Jayden Winger, Kylee Fankhauser, Karlee Berge, Steffi Siewert, Grace Brattlie, Moli Haak and Julia Fischer will graduate from the team.