DEERFIELD GIRLS BASKETBALL Deerfield girls basketball remains undefeated in conference with win over Williams Bay By Calahan Steed Jan 29, 2023 The Deerfield girls basketball team continued its undefeated run through the Trailways-South Conference with a 46-26 win over Williams Bay on Friday, Jan. 27 at Williams Bay High School. Cal Fisher passes 1,500 career points scored in a Deerfield boys basketball win over Palmyra-EagleSenior Moli Haak had a game-high 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and five steals. Junior Kylee Lonigro reached double figures with 10 points and collected five rebounds. Moli Haak records a double-double in a Deerfield girls basketball overtime win over BellevilleSenior Steffi Siewert scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds. Senior Julia Fischer (3), freshman Emme Drobac (3), senior Jayden Winger (2), senior Grace Brattlie (2) and freshman Rowan Lasack (2) also contributed for Deerfield. Jayden Winger ties career-high in points scored in Deerfield girls basketball win over Wayland AcademyThe Deerfield defense gave the Williams Bay offense fits in the win. The Demons recorded 24 steals and forced 35 turnovers.Deerfield (16-3 overall, 7-0 conference) has a two-game lead over Palmyra-Eagle for first place in conference.