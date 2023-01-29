The Deerfield girls basketball team continued its undefeated run through the Trailways-South Conference with a 46-26 win over Williams Bay on Friday, Jan. 27 at Williams Bay High School.

Senior Moli Haak had a game-high 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and five steals. Junior Kylee Lonigro reached double figures with 10 points and collected five rebounds.

