Senior Moli Haak had a team-high 15 points in a Deerfield girls basketball 48-36 win over Watertown Luther Prep on Monday, Jan. 23.

Jayden Winger ties career-high in points scored in Deerfield girls basketball win over Wayland Academy

Along with Haak, senior Steffi Siewert also reached double figures with 12 points scored. Freshman Emme Drobac scored seven points, while senior Jayden Winger scored all six points in the second half.

Moli Haak ties career-high in points scored as Deerfield girls basketball rolls past Palmyra-Eagle
Deerfield football gearing up for the playoffs

Tags