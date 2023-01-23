Senior Moli Haak scored a game-high 14 points as the Deerfield girls basketball got back into the win column with a 61-48 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Haak scored 12 points in the first half. Senior Steffi Siewert added 12 points and freshman Emme Drobac scored 10 points.
Freshman Rowan Lasack (6), senior Jayden Winger (5), senior Karlee Berge (4), junior Kylee Lonigro (4), senior Grace Brattlie (4), senior Kylee Fankhauser (2) and senior Julia Fischer (2) also contributed for Deerfield.
Deerfield (6-0 conference) increased its lead to two games over Palmyra-Eagle (4-2) for first place in the Trailways-South Conference.
Lake Mills 56, Deerfield 31
The Deerfield girls basketball team is in the toughest part of its schedule.
With high school exams at the end of this week, Deerfield also had to play its fourth game in five days.
The Demons lost 56-31 to Lake Mills, the third-ranked team in Division 3, on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Deerfield High School.
Senior Steffi Siewert scored six points, while freshman Emme Drobac, senior Moli Haak and freshman Rowan Lasack each added five points.
Senior Julia Fischer (4), senior Jayden Winger (3), senior Grace Brattlie (2) and junior Kylee Lonigro (1) also contributed for Deerfield.
Edgerton 58, Deerfield 31
In a non-conference matchup against Edgerton, the Deerfield girls basketball team was held to just 31 points in a 58-31 loss at Edgerton High School on Monday, Jan. 16.
Sylvia Fox had a game-high 17 points for Edgerton, who are ranked fifth in the Division 3 WBCA poll.
For Deerfield, senior Steffi Siewert scored eight points, while senior Moli Haak and junior Kylee Lonigro each added seven points. Freshman Emme Drobac recorded three points, while seniors Julia Fischer and Jayden Winger along with freshman Rowan Lasack each contributed two points.