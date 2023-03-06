Deerfield Juniors Milo Graffin and Evan Mathwig, the perennial duo made their 3rd & 2nd appearances at state, respectively.

Milo Graffin

Deerfield junior Milo Graffin heads down the slope after coming off a roller on the boardercross course during the Wisconsin State High School Ski and Snowboard Championships held at Mt. La Crosse on Feb. 18. 

Graffin was named All Conference in the South-Central Region following Conference competition on Feb. 13th, leading up to Wisconsin State High School Ski & Snowboard Championships hosted by Wisconsin Interscholastic Alpine Racing Association held at Mt. Lacrosse on Feb. 18th, 2023, now in its 48th year.

Evan Mathwig

Deerfield junior Evan Mathwig heads down the slope during the Wisconsin State High School Ski and Snowboard Championships held at Mt. La Crosse on Feb. 18.
