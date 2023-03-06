Deerfield junior Milo Graffin heads down the slope after coming off a roller on the boardercross course during the Wisconsin State High School Ski and Snowboard Championships held at Mt. La Crosse on Feb. 18.
Deerfield Juniors Milo Graffin and Evan Mathwig, the perennial duo made their 3rd & 2nd appearances at state, respectively.
Graffin was named All Conference in the South-Central Region following Conference competition on Feb. 13th, leading up to Wisconsin State High School Ski & Snowboard Championships hosted by Wisconsin Interscholastic Alpine Racing Association held at Mt. Lacrosse on Feb. 18th, 2023, now in its 48th year.
Snowboarding has morphed from novelty to part of the bedrock of the 4-day championship weekend in February. Wisconsin is the only state to offer a state high school competition for both skiing and snowboarding, the only state to offer a jumbotron screen for spectators, and one of the few states holding competitions in three different slalom racing categories.
They competed in three disciplines of boarder cross, slalom and giant slalom. They did not make the podium at State chasing gates. However, they had been spending every day on the hill ripping up on the terrain parks that include massive jumps, rails, boxes and jibs (ridden perpendicular or parallel to the snow) to challenge their skill set leading into this weekend.
The pair kicks off their two favorite disciplines of slopestyle and rail jam (think a skate park on snow with rails and jumps) as part of USASA competition series perfecting their corks – inverted, spinning aerials considered the sport’s most difficult tricks to the combination of board skills to catch the biggest air in the region while looking smooth and in control are part of the judging criteria.
All roads lead to Nationals at Copper Mountain, Colorado. Each sanctioned USASA series is allocated one National Championships qualification spot per gender/age/discipline to be awarded to their Regional Series Champion. The boys can fly as high as they want in their upcoming series, escalating their tricks and doing what no one else dares to try on the slopes.
One more spin, add a twist, a clutch grab, and their special flair. Part of their training is to commit the trick to muscle memory. As the winter’s competition season continues on, the perennial duo will be working on their trick’s to land on the next podium.
Next up will be the 2023 National Championships held at Cooper Mountain on April 2nd through April 6th.