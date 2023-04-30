Deerfield softball completes sweep of Fall River By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 30, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sophomore Addison Klein pitched four innings in a Deerfield softball 12-1 win over Fall River on Thursday, April 27 at Fall River High School. Addison Klein and Chloe Moore each pitch one-hitters as Deerfield softball sweeps Williams BayKlein earned the win, allowing just one hit and recording five strikeouts. At the plate, Klein went two-for-three with two runs scored. Sophomore Lydia Mack pitched an inning, not allowing a hit. Deerfield softball powers past Fall RiverSophomore Cora Nelson and freshman Rowan Lasack each had two hits and recorded three RBIs. Lasack hit a triple and scored twice, while Nelson recorded a double. Deerfield boys and girls track and field win Deerfield Mini Meet; Girls win three events at FortFreshman Lily Betthauser and sophomore Saige LaChance both drove in two runs, while senior Karlee Berge added an RBI. Deerfield baseball remains undefeated in conference play with two late rallies to sweep HoriconDeerfield is 10-6 overall and 8-3 in the Trailways-South Conference, sitting in third place behind Johnson Creek and Horicon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Softball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie School Board hears complaints about district mishandling of locker room incident Lodi School District, parents explore limits of openness and transparency in emails and record requests Town of Lodi residents turn out for special meeting on zoning application Sun Prairie female teen referred to district attorney after police standoff Questions raised after transgender student undressed in Sun Prairie East girls locker room Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!