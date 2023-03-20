The Deerfield softball team doesn’t have a lot of positions to fill with only one senior graduating from the roster last season.
However, the position that needs to be filled is in the circle as the Demons look to replace the production of pitcher Morgan Mack. Mack was named as the “Player of the Year” in the Trailways-South, and was named to the Division 4 All-State Team as a senior last season.
“We’re returning eight of the nine starters from last year, so we’ll be strong defensively and offensively this year,” said Deerfield head coach Scott Mack. “We just have to figure out pitching, but all of the girls are working hard at it.”
Junior Chloe Moore, sophomore Addison Klein, sophomore Lydia Mack and senior Karlee Berge are some of the players trying out at pitcher, but the position is still up for grabs.
Coach Mack plans to work in each player during games to try and figure out who will be their starter by the time playoffs roll around.
“We’ll probably have to pitch a lot of them to see who’s going to buckle down in a game for us when we first start out,” said Mack.
While the Demons sort out their pitching staff, they won’t have any shortages of offense. The Demons return senior outfielder Grace Brattlie and senior catcher Addy Kapral. Both players were first team all-conference and all-district nominees last season. Kapral was also an honorable mention on the all-state team.
Brattlie hit .352 with 26 RBIs last season, while hitting two home runs. Kapral batted .338 with 24 RBIs and only committed two errors for a .987 fielding percentage.
“I know they all have different goals, but their biggest goal is to be team leaders out on the field and lead by example,” said Mack.
The Demons also bring back sophomore infielder Cora Nelson, who was a first team all-district selection as well. As a freshman, Nelson led the team with 19 stolen bases, while hitting .373 with two home runs and two triples.
“She was a phenomenal player as a freshman, and as a sophomore, she just keeps growing and getting better,” said Mack. “She’s fun to watch.”
Deerfield also brings back Berge, who was second team all-conference, and Lydia Mack, who was an honorable mention on the all-conference team. Berge recorded a batting average of .375, while Mack had a .291 batting average.
“I think the whole team is going to surprise everyone,” said Mack. “Lydia did well as a freshman, hopefully her game steps up big and Karlee Berge will be another senior that I’m expecting to step it up too.”
Deerfield opens the season on Tuesday, March 28 at 5 p.m. against Palmyra-Eagle at Deerfield High School.