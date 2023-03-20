The Deerfield softball team doesn’t have a lot of positions to fill with only one senior graduating from the roster last season.

Grace Brattlie
Buy Now

Senior Grace Brattlie throws a ball into the infield during a Deerfield softball game last season. Brattlie is one of the key returning players for the upcoming softball season. 

However, the position that needs to be filled is in the circle as the Demons look to replace the production of pitcher Morgan Mack. Mack was named as the “Player of the Year” in the Trailways-South, and was named to the Division 4 All-State Team as a senior last season.

Morgan Mack to continue softball career at Marian University
Deerfield softball clinches Trailways-South Conference title with win over Cambria-Friesland; defeats Fort Atkinson
Steffi Siewert named to the Trailways All-Conference first team; Grace Brattlie, Riley Fisher and Moli Haak also recognized for Deerfield volleyball
Deerfield softball: Morgan Mack named conference player of the year; Grace Brattlie, Addison Kapral, Cora Nelson make first team; Karlee Berge second team and Lydia Mack earns honorable mention
Moli Haak ties career-high with 22 points; Deerfield girls basketball wins Trailways-South Conference title on senior night

Tags