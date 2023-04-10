Seniors Kylee Fankhauser and Chloe Reichert each drove in a pair of runs for Deerfield. In the circle, junior Chloe Moore pitched two innings of relief, giving up one run and recording three strikeouts to earn the win. Sophomore Addison Klein threw five innings, striking-out nine and allowing five runs.
Sophomore Addison Klein pitched a complete game in a Deerfield 11-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader against Parkview on Saturday, April 8 at Parkview High School.
Klein held Parkview to just four hits and recorded 14 strikeouts in the win. At the plate, Klein went 2x4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases. Sophomore Saige LaChance added two RBIs and stole a base.
Freshman Rowan Lasack, senior Addison Kapral, sophomore Cora Nelson and senior Karlee Berge each drove in a run in the win.
Deerfield 8, Parkview 6 (Game Two)
A pair of Deerfield seniors led the Demons offense for an 8-6 win in the second game of a doubleheader against Parkview on Saturday, April 8 at Parkview High School.
Senior Grace Brattlie went four-for-four with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Senior Addison Kapral recorded three hits to drive in two runs.
Sophomore Cora Nelson, freshman Riley Fisher and senior Karlee Berge also drove in a run in the win.
Junior Chloe Moore earned the win in the circle, pitching seven innings with four strikeouts.
Deerfield 21, Rio 0
Senior Grace Brattlie hit a home run in a Deerfield softball 21-0 win over Rio on Thursday, April 6 at Rio High School.
Brattlie went four-for-four with four runs scored at the plate. Senior Addison Kapral went three-for-three with three RBIs and four runs scored. Sophomore Cora Nelson also recorded three hits and three RBIs, while also scoring three runs.
Sophomore Lydia Mack had two RBIs, two hits and two runs scored. Junior Chloe Moore, senior Karlee Berge and freshman Riley Fisher each drove in a run.
Senior Kylee Fankhauser, freshman Lily Betthauser, senior Chloe Reichert, sophomore Saige LaChance and freshman Rowan Lasack all recorded an RBI as well.
In the circle, sophomore Addison Klein pitched four innings, recording seven strikeouts and allowing just one hit in the win. At the plate, Klein went two-for-three with an RBI and two runs scored.
Deerfield 19, Rio 4
The Deerfield softball team scored nine runs in the first and second innings to run away with a 19-4 victory over Rio on Tuesday, April 4 at Deerfield High School.
Freshman Lily Betthauser went two-for-three with five RBIs, three runs scored, a three-run homer and a triple. Sophomore Rylee Betthauser recorded four RBIs and scored two runs.
Sophomore Addison Klein and freshman Rowan Lasack both recorded two walks and scored three runs. Sophomore Saige LaChance drove in a run and scored two runs.
Sophomores Lydia Mack and Cora Nelson each added an RBI and scored a run in the win. Senior Addison Kapral scored two runs and recorded an RBI. Seniors Karlee Berge and Chloe Reichert also scored a run.
Klein pitched two innings, earning the win with four strikeouts. Mack pitched an inning, recording three strikeouts. The game was called after the third inning.