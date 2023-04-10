The Deerfield softball team rallied with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come away with a 9-6 win over Randolph on Monday, April 10 at Deerfield High School.

Sophomore Lydia Mack went two-for-three with two runs scored and three RBIs. Senior Addison Kapral also had two hits and scored three runs.

