The Deerfield softball team had little trouble scoring in a 14-4 win over Belleville on Friday, May 5 at Deerfield High School.

Sophomore Lydia Mack and senior Kylee Fankhauser each recorded three RBIs, while senior Karlee Berge and senior Addison Kapral each drove in a pair.

