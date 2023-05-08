Senior Grace Brattlie drove in two runs, while sophomore Cora Nelson recorded an RBI.
Deerfield 8, Palmyra-Eagle 2
With the Deerfield softball team up 3-2 over Palmyra-Eagle, the Demons scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull away with an 8-2 win on Wednesday, May 3 at Deerfield High School.
In the fifth, senior Grace Brattlie hit an RBI single to score freshman Rowan Lasack, sophomore Cora Nelson scored senior Kylee Fankhauser and sophomore Saige LaChance and then senior Addison Kapral hit a two-run single to score Brattlie and Nelson.
Kapral went three-for-four with two RBIs, while Nelson went two-for-three with two RBIs. Senior Lydia Mack recorded three hits and a walk.
Sophomore Addison Klein earned the win in the circle, pitching a complete game with one strikeout.
Deerfield 14, Johnson Creek 7
Powered by the long ball, the Demons hit four home runs in a 14-7 win over Johnson Creek on Tuesday, May 2 at Johnson Creek High School.
Sophomore Addison Klein hit a pair of home runs in the top of the sixth inning. Klein tied the game at 4-4 on a solo homer and then hit a two-run shot later in the inning to score sophomore Cora Nelson.
Freshman Rowan Lasack gave the Demons the lead in the sixth on a solo homer right after Klein’s first homer. Senior Grace Brattlie hit the other homer in the fifth, connecting on a two-run shot to score sophomore Rylee Betthauser.
Brattlie and Klein both finished with four RBIs, while Nelson drove in two runs. Lasack and senior Addison Kapral were also credited with an RBI.
In the circle, Klein pitched a complete game with two strikeouts.