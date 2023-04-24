Horicon completed a sweep of Deerfield with a 15-2 victory in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday, April 24 at Horicon High School.

Deerfield softball rallies for win against Randolph

Sophomores Cora Nelson and Lydia Mack each recorded an RBI for the Demons. Nelson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning.

Kris Hahn throws no-hitter; Deerfield baseball team sweeps Williams Bay
Taylor Bloyer takes over as Deerfield volleyball head coach as Demons get ready to begin season

Tags