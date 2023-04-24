Deerfield is 8-6 overall and third in the Trailways-South Conference with a record of 6-3.
Horicon 8, Deerfield 4
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Deerfield softball team lost 8-4 to Horicon on Monday, April 24 at Horicon High School.
The Marshladies scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to break a 1-1 tie. Cyri Reinwald led Horicon with three RBIs, going two-for-three with a double.
For Deerfield, senior Grace Brattlie hit an RBI double to score sophomore Rylee Betthauser in the fifth. Later in the inning, Brattlie scored on a steal of home and sophomore Addison Klein hit an RBI double to score sophomore Cora Nelson.
Klein also scored Nelson in the first on an RBI single. In the circle, Klein pitched six innings with five strikeouts.
Deerfield 19, Williams Bay 0
In the second game of a doubleheader against Williams Bay on Thursday, April 20, sophomore Addison Klein pitched a one-hitter in a Deerfield 19-0 win at Williams Bay High School.
Klein pitched three innings, recording five strikeouts and not issuing a walk.
At the plate, sophomore Lydia Mack went two-for-three with three RBIs, three runs scored and a double. Freshman Rowan Lasack drove in two runs and crossed the plate three times.
Klein, senior Kylee Fankhauser and freshman Riley Fisher also added two RBIs, while sophomore Rylee Betthauser and senior Karlee Berge drove in a run.
Deerfield is 8-4 overall and is in third place in the Trailways-South Conference with a record of 6-1.
Deerfield 16, Williams Bay 0
In the first game of the doubleheader, junior Chloe Moore held Williams Bay to just one hit in a Deerfield 16-0 win.
Moore pitched three innings, recording five strikeouts and allowing just two walks.
At the plate, freshman Riley Fisher led the Demons with four RBIs, going two-for-three with a double.
Sophomore Lydia Mack went three-for-three with three RBIs, while sophomore Addison Klein, senior Grace Brattlie and sophomore Rylee Betthauser each recorded two RBIs.
Senior Addison Kapral and freshman Lily Betthauser also drove in a run.