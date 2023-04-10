Deerfield softball wins fifth game in a row with a doubleheader sweep against Parkview By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sophomore Addison Klein pitched a complete game in a Deerfield 11-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader against Parkview on Saturday, April 8 at Parkview High School. Lily Betthauser's two-run single in the fifth gives Deerfield softball its first win of the seasonKlein held Parkview to just four hits and recorded 14 strikeouts in the win. At the plate, Klein went 2x4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases. Sophomore Saige LaChance added two RBIs and stole a base. Tommy Lees throws no-hitter; Deerfield baseball sweeps doubleheader against ParkviewFreshman Rowan Lasack, senior Addison Kapral, sophomore Cora Nelson and senior Karlee Berge each drove in a run in the win. Dayton Lasack to compete on Millikin University track and field teamDeerfield is 5-1 on the season and 4-1 in the Trailways-South Conference.Deerfield 8, Parkview 6 (Game Two)A pair of Deerfield seniors led the Demons offense for an 8-6 win in the second game of a doubleheader against Parkview on Saturday, April 8 at Parkview High School. Deerfield softball looking to defend conference title as majority of starters returnSenior Grace Brattlie went four-for-four with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Senior Addison Kapral recorded three hits to drive in two runs.Sophomore Cora Nelson, freshman Riley Fisher and senior Karlee Berge also drove in a run in the win.Junior Chloe Moore earned the win in the circle, pitching seven innings with four strikeouts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Softball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Kamoku, Goldsberry defeat incumbents for Sun Prairie School Board Meet the candidates for the Waunakee Board of Education Former DeForest church staff member sentenced to prison for child enticement Deputies investigating shots fired at Town of Burke bar Free Sun Prairie Lions egg hunt set for Saturday April 8 at Sheehan Park East Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!