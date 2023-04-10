Sophomore Addison Klein pitched a complete game in a Deerfield 11-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader against Parkview on Saturday, April 8 at Parkview High School.

Klein held Parkview to just four hits and recorded 14 strikeouts in the win. At the plate, Klein went 2x4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases. Sophomore Saige LaChance added two RBIs and stole a base.

