The 2023 Deerfield track and field team should be a talented bunch.
The Demons return state qualifiers and school record holders as Deerfield begins practicing for its upcoming season.
On the boys side, the Demons return most of their state qualifiers from the 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay. The lone graduate of the 4x400 relay team was Dayton Lasack, who is now competing on the Millikin University Track and Field Team.
The rest of the state relay runners, junior Martin Kimmel, senior Kalob Kimmel, senior Tobi Arenz return to both events, along with senior Pierce Manning, who competed on the 4x800 relay team.
“Martin looks really strong coming off the basketball season,” said Deerfield head coach Jason Wierzba. “The (Kimmel’s) have been cornerstones of relays and adjusting in spots where we need them. Martin’s going to make a nice jump and Kalob, you’ll see a lot of strong performances at the end of the season.”
Along with Lasack, the Demons also lost Vincent Mancheski, a state qualifier in the shot put, to graduation. Deerfield also brings back sophomore Ben Wetzel, who competed at sectionals in the pole vault.
For the girls team, the Demons bring back state qualifiers in senior Steffi Siewert and sophomore Brianna Ament. Ament competed in the 100-meter hurdles, while Siewert qualified in the long jump, the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Siewert holds school records in the 100 and 200-meter, and is tied in the school record in the long jump.
The girls team also features junior Ella Arenz, sophomore Piper Ryan, junior Kylee Lonigro and sophomore McKenna Michel, who competed in the 4x800 relay at sectionals. The 4x100 relay team of Siewert, Ament, senior Abby Weisse and sophomore Maddie Kimmel also competed at sectionals.
Wierzba also anticipates freshman Emme Drobac to have a strong year running distance after taking ninth at the state cross country meet in the fall. Also returning to the lineup includes senior Evie Mikkelson, who competed at sectionals in the shot put, and senior Alma Mikkelson.
“Seeing what they’ve done in just a week of practice, they look stronger coming into their senior years,” said Wierzba.
Deerfield opens the season at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Ripon College.
