For the girls, senior Steffi Siewert medaled in the 100-meter dash with a first-place time of 12.91 seconds. Siewert also won the long jump, earning a medal with a mark of 16 feet and 11.5 inches. Siewert also medaled with a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash at 27.42 seconds.
In the 1600 meter, freshman Emme Drobac finished first at five minutes and 28.28 seconds, while sophomore Piper Ryan (5:54.69) ran fifth, earning both runners a medal. Drobac also medaled in the 3200, taking second at 11:40.20.
In the high jump, freshman Rylee Berryman medaled with a second-place mark of five feet. Berryman (31’ 0.75”) and sophomore Maddie Kimmel (30’ 9.25”) medaled in the triple jump, finishing in fifth and sixth place.
The 4x800 relay team ran second at 10:32.37, earning a medal. In the shot put, senior Evie Mikkelson took second at 33 feet, while senior Raina Koch (30’ 7”) threw fifth as both throwers earned a medal.
Mikkelson (105’ 6”) and senior Alma Mikkelson (99’ 5”) medaled in the discus throw, taking fifth and sixth place. The 4x100 relay team medaled with a fourth-place finish at 53.49 seconds. Senior Maeci Johnson (7’ 6”) tied for fifth in the pole vault, earning a medal.
Junior Ella Arenz (2:38.42) medaled in the 800 meter with a sixth-place finish. The 4x200 relay team placed eighth at 1:59.02, earning a medal.
For the boys, junior Martin Kimmel (2:01.07) and senior Tobi Arenz (2:01.07) medaled in the 800 meter with finishes of fourth and seventh place.
The 4x800 relay team finished second and medaled at 8:41.07, while the 4x400 relay team ran fourth and medaled at 3:42.10. The 4x100 relay team took fifth and medaled at 47.10 seconds, and the 4x200 relay team also placed fifth at 1:37.60.
Sophomore Ben Wetzel (11’ 6”) and junior Parker Howard (10’ 6”) medaled in the pole vault, taking third and sixth place. Senior Mason Betthauser threw fifth in the discus event at 117 feet and two inches.
Sophomore Wyatt Brattlie (38’ 8”) medaled with a sixth-place finish in the triple jump. Junior Eli Key (18.42) ran eighth and medaled in the 110-meter hurdles.
The boys team scored 45 points. Belleville/Sugar River won the event with 120.5 points.
Trailways-South Dual Meets
The Deerfield track and field team competed at the Trailways-South dual meets on Tuesday, May 2 at Deerfield High School, scoring many top-five finishes.
For the boys, junior Cody Curtis won the 800 meter in 2:15.76, while senior Gavin Jahr (2:18.07) and junior Landyn Christianson (2:22.38) ran second and third. Jahr (57.43) ran fifth in the 400 meter.
Junior Martin Kimmel won the 3200 meter in 11:21.28, while senior Kalob Kimmel (12:04.77) ran fourth. Martin Kimmel (5:16.98) took second in the 1600 meter.
The 4x100 relay team of senior Mason Betthauser, sophomore Parker Howard, sophomore Zack Hansen sophomore Wyatt Brattlie finished first at 46.84. The same relay team also won the 4x200 relay at 1:39.61.
Betthauser won the discus throw at 118 feet and six inches. The 4x800 relay team of senior Pierce Manning, junior Robert Thompson, Curtis and senior Kaleb Regoli finished first at 10:37.59.
Sophomore Ben Wetzel won the pole vault at 10 feet, while freshman Ruben Bach (9’ 0”) and junior Parker Howard (9’ 0”) placed third and fourth. In the long jump, Betthauser (18’ 6.5’) finished first and Wetzel (17’ 6”) scored fifth.
Manning (5’ 2”) tied for second and Kalob Kimmel (5’ 2”) finished third in the high jump. Brattlie placed second in the triple jump at 38 feet and 11 inches, while Kalob Kimmel (38’ 7”) took third.
In the 110-meter hurdles, junior Eli Key (17.97), Wetzel (19.87) and sophomore Evan Grosvold (22.00) ran second, third and fourth. Key (47.11), Wetzel (51.97) and Grosvold (55.43) took second, third and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles. Hansen placed third in the shot put at 39 feet and three inches.
For the girls, senior Steffi Siewert won the 100 meters in 12.66 seconds. Siewert won the long jump in 16 feet and four inches and finished second in the 200 meters at 28.21 seconds.
Freshman Emme Drobac (5:38.48) and sophomore Piper Ryan (6:05.52) finished 1-2 in the 1600 meter. Drobac (11:49.18) also won the 3200 meter and placed second in the 800 meter at 2:30.24.
In the high jump, freshman Rylee Berryman won with a mark of four feet and 10 inches.
Sophomore Brianna Ament won the 300-meter hurdles in 53.24 seconds. In the 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Brianna Ament (16.97) took second place.
In the shot put, senior Evie Mikkelson threw first at 31 feet and five inches, while senior Raina Koch (28’ 2”) placed fifth. Mikkelson threw second in the discus throw at 97 feet and three inches, while senior Alma Mikkelson (87’ 5”) took fourth.
The 4x800 relay team of sophomore Lexi Liska, senior Ella Arenz, junior Kylee Lonigro and sophomore McKenna Michel defeated Palmyra-Eagle’s team with a time of 12:11.58.
The 4x100 relay team of Liska, junior Lilly Schultz, senior Abby Weisse and sophomore Lauryn Weisensel finished second at 1:00.28. The 4x200 relay team of sophomore Maddie Kimmel, freshman Rylee Berryman, Liska and Weisensel took third at 2:07.61.
Senior Maeci Johnson scored second in the pole vault at seven feet. Kimmel took fifth in the long jump at 13 feet and eight inches. In the triple jump, Berryman (30’ 4”), Kimmel (29’ 2”) and Lonigro (27’ 7”) scored third, fourth and fifth.