The Deerfield girls track and field team finished second at the 34th Annual Deerfield Classic and the boys team scored fifth on Friday, May 5 at Deerfield High School.

Raina Koch
Senior Raina Koch threw fifth in the shot put with a mark of 30 feet and seven inches on Friday, May 5. Koch earned a medal for the top-eight finish. 

The girls team scored 104.5 points with Columbus winning the event with 115 points.

Steffi Siewert
Senior Steffi Siewert crosses the finish line in the 100-meter dash finals to take first place on Friday, May 5. 
McKenna Michel
McKenna Michel runs part of the 3200 meter relay for Deerfield. 
Evie Mikkelson
Senior Evie Mikkelson threw second in the shot put with a mark of 33 feet. 
Alma Mikkelson
Senior Alma Mikkelson medaled in the discus throw with a sixth-place toss of 99 feet and five inches.
Abby Weisse
Senior Abby Weisse runs the prelims of the 100-meter dash on Friday. 
Mason Betthauser
Senior Mason Betthauser threw fifth in the discus event at 117 feet and two inches on Friday, May 5. 

