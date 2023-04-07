The 4x200 relay team finished second at 1:58.02. Freshman Rylee Berryman scored second in the high jump at four feet and 10 inches.
Senior Maeci Johnson placed second in the pole vault at seven feet and six inches. In the discus throw, senior Evie Mikkelson took second at 104 feet and seven inches, while senior Alma Mikkelson (72’11”) threw 10th.
Evie Mikkelson placed third in the shot put at 31 feet and three inches. Sophomore Brianna Ament scored fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.61 seconds.
Junior Parker Howard placed second in the pole vault at 10 feet and six inches, while sophomore Ben Wetzel took third with a mark of 10 feet. Freshman Ruben Bach (8’6”) scored seventh in the event.
In the 300-meter hurdles, junior Eli Key finished third at 46.94 seconds. Junior Landyn Christianson scored fourth in the 1600-meter run at 5:37.90 seconds. Sophomore Wyatt Brattlie placed third in the triple jump at 38 feet and 8.5 inches.
Senior Kaleb Regoli (13:09.77) finished fifth in the 3200 meter. In the 400-meter dash, freshman Brayden Hein-Berdsley (59.69) took seventh, while senior Pierce Manning (1:00.80) placed 10th.
The boys 4x100 meter relay team placed third at 47.88 seconds. Manning finished fourth in the high jump at five feet and six inches. Wetzel took seventh in the long jump at 16 feet and 10 inches.
Sophomore Zack Hansen scored ninth in the discus throw with a mark of 103 feet and five inches. Hansen also placed ninth in the shot put at 38 feet and 3.5 inches.