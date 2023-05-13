The Deerfield track and field team wrapped up its conference season with the boys team taking second and the girls team finishing fourth at the Trailways Conference Championship Meet on Friday, May 12 at Parkview High School.

For the girls, freshman Emme Drobac earned the conference championship in the 3200 meter with a first-place time of 11 minutes and 40.89 seconds. Drobac also placed third in the 1600 meter at 5:30.10.

