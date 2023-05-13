The Deerfield track and field team wrapped up its conference season with the boys team taking second and the girls team finishing fourth at the Trailways Conference Championship Meet on Friday, May 12 at Parkview High School.
For the girls, freshman Emme Drobac earned the conference championship in the 3200 meter with a first-place time of 11 minutes and 40.89 seconds. Drobac also placed third in the 1600 meter at 5:30.10.
The 4x100 relay team of Siewert, freshman Rylee Berryman, senior Abby Weisse and sophomore Maddie Kimmel ran fourth at 56.06 seconds. Berryman scored fifth in the high jump at four feet and 10 inches.
Senior Evie Mikkelson threw fourth in the shot put at 34 feet and 11 inches, while senior Raina Koch (30’ 4”) placed seventh. Mikkelson also threw seventh in the discus throw at 97 feet.
Ryan (13:03.81) finished sixth in the 3200 meter. Senior Maeci Johnson placed sixth in the pole vault at seven feet.
The girls team scored 72 points to finish fourth. Cambria-Friesland/Randolph won the girls event with 115 points.
For the boys, junior Martin Kimmel ran second in the 800 meter at 2:03.24, while senior Tobi Arenz (2:10.15) placed sixth. Kimmel also scored second in the 1600 meter at 4:40.75, and took third in the 3200 meter at 10:28.50.
The 4x100 relay team of senior Mason Betthauser, sophomore Wyatt Brattlie, sophomore Zack Hansen and junior Parker Howard finished in second at 47.91 seconds.
The 4x800 relay team of senior Gavin Jahr, Arenz, junior Cody Curtis and senior Kalob Kimmel took second at 8:37.33. Brattlie, Howard, Hansen and senior Tommy Lees ran third in the 4x200 relay at 1:39.24.
Betthauser placed fourth in the long jump at 18 feet and eight inches. Junior Eli Key (18.54) scored fifth in the 110-meter hurdles. In the 300-meter hurdles, Key (45.41) also took fifth and sophomore Ben Wetzel (47.14) ran eighth.
The boys team finished second with 77 points. Cambria-Friesland/Randolph won the event with 84.6 points.
Trailways-South Divisional Meet
The Deerfield track and field team won a combined 14 events at the Trailways Conference Divisional Meet held at Palmyra-Eagle High School on Monday, May 8.
For the boys, junior Martin Kimmel won the 1600-meter run in five minutes and 1.70 seconds. Senior Kalob Kimmel (5:19.80) and junior Landyn Christianson (5:28.30) ran fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 1600. Martin Kimmel also won the 3200 meter in 11:20.43.
Deerfield finished 1-2-3 in the 110-meter hurdles with junior Eli Key (18.79) taking first, while sophomores Ben Wetzel (20.80) and Evan Grosvold (21.09) took second and third.
Key also won the 300-meter hurdles in 45.44 seconds. Wetzel (48.48) and Grosvold (52.92) scored third and fifth.
The 4x100 relay team came in first at 46.65 seconds and the 4x200 relay team took first at 1:38.30. Sophomore Wyatt Brattlie won the triple jump in 38 feet and 10 inches, while senior Kalob Kimmel (37’ 8”) finished in third.
In the pole vault, Wetzel took first at 11 feet, while junior Parker Howard (10’ 0”) and freshman Ruben Bach (9’ 0”) scored second and fifth.
Senior Gavin Jahr (56.58) and freshman Brayden Hein-Berdsley (58.48) took second and third in the 400 meter. Wetzel earned a mark of 17 feet and five inches in the long jump.
In the 800 meter, senior Tobi Arenz (2:11.03) scored second, junior Cody Curtis (2:12.86) ran third and Jahr (2:13.62) placed fourth. Senior Mason Betthauser threw third in the discus throw at 111 feet and five inches.
The 4x800 relay team placed third at 9:54.36. Brattlie (12.17) scored fourth in the 100-meter dash finals.
For the girls, freshman Emme Drobac won the 800 meter at two minutes and 33.81 seconds. Junior Ella Arenz (2:44.03) and sophomore McKenna Michel (2:45.32) ran fourth and fifth in the 800.
Sophomore Brianna Ament won the 300-meter hurdles in 53.27 seconds. Ament (18.68) also finished second in the 100-meter hurdles.
Freshman Rylee Berryman (5’ 2”) scored first in the high jump, while Ament (4’ 6”) took fourth. Senior Steffi Siewert won the long jump at 15 feet and six inches, while sophomore Maddie Kimmel (14’ 0.75”) placed fourth.
In the shot put, senior Evie Mikkelson scored first at 32 feet and six inches, while senior Raina Koch (29’ 7.25”) threw second.
The 4x100 relay team finished in first at 53.85 seconds. The 4x800 relay team ran second at 11:42.46, while the 4x200 relay team scored third at 2:02.46.
In the 1600 meter, Drobac (5:29.00) and sophomore Piper Ryan (5:54.74) took second and fourth. Berryman took second in the triple jump at 32 feet and eight inches, while Kimmel (30’ 11”) and junior Kylee Lonigro (28’ 4.5”) finished fourth and fifth.
Siewert (13.40) ran second in the 100-meter dash. Lonigro placed second in the 400 meter at 1:11.80.
Senior Maeci Johnson scored second in the pole vault at seven feet. Senior Alma Mikkelson (93’ 6”) and Evie Mikkelson (80’ 5”) threw second and fourth in the discus throw.