The Cambridge/Deerfield United boys soccer team has undergone a massive rebuild.
After winning just two games in the previous two seasons, United went 7-8-1 this season.
A key member of the rebuild was midfielder Eric Staszak. Staszak, a two-time Capitol-South All-Conference player, was a leader on the team this season, helping organize summer practices with other players this summer.
Staszak got to see the hard work pay off on Wednesday, Jan. 4 as the Deerfield senior signed his letter of intent to play college soccer at Ripon College.
“I was looking for a small school and Ripon was in the area, and the coach reached out to me,” said Staszak. “He’s a really awesome coach, and he seems like he’s pushing the program in the right direction.”
Staszak was a four-year varsity player for United. After playing sparingly his freshman year, Staszak became a starter in his sophomore year. During his junior year, Staszak led the team with five goals as he was named to the Capitol-South All-Conference second team.
Entering his senior year, Staszak, along with other members of the team, helped organize summer practices as the Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer team looked for a head coach. United started off the 2022 fall season with a record of 1-4 before Cambridge/Deerfield found its stride.
After a 2-2 tie to Lake Mills on Thursday, Sept. 8, United then defeated Jefferson and Whitewater. After a 3-2 loss to Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Sept. 20, United then won against Lodi, Wisconsin Heights and Monroe to have a record of 6-5-2.
A loss to Watertown Luther Prep put United at 6-6-2 before a showdown against Columbus on senior night. Staszak scored a goal and recorded an assist as United earned a 4-1 victory.
“The Columbus game, we were fighting the whole game and I remember this one goal by my teammate Tobi Arenz and feeling the passion of the team,” said Staszak. “Everything we worked for over the past four years… we are here finally, we’re a good team.”
United finished the year with a record of 7-8-1. Staszak was named to the Capitol-South All-Conference first team after the conclusion of the season, scoring five goals as a senior.
Staszak finishes his career with 15 goals, and will join a Ripon squad that went 8-8-3 last season.
“I’m looking forward to the brotherhood that they have,” said Staszak. “They have a really good culture there and I’m looking forward to working with Coach Marco (Rhein) and getting to work right away.”
