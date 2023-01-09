The Cambridge/Deerfield United boys soccer team has undergone a massive rebuild.

After winning just two games in the previous two seasons, United went 7-8-1 this season.

Eric Staszak earns second team all-conference, Evan Mathwig, Tobi Arenz and Kris Hahn honorable mention
Eric Staszak
Buy Now

Deerfield senior Eric Staszak signed his letter of intent to play college soccer at Ripon College on Wednesday, Jan. 4. 
Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer defeats Whitewater; earns third win of the season
Tobi Arenz scores twice in Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer victory on senior night
Overcoming injury, Collin Klade to continue football career at Minnesota State University-Moorhead
Eric Staszak named to Capitol All-Conference first team; seven other players from Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer named to all-conference team

Tags