The Cambridge boys and girls track and field teams both finished in 10th place at the Blue Jay Invite on Thursday, April 13 at Cambridge High School.

Elliot Kozler

Senior Elliot Kozler clears the bar during the high jump at the Cambridge Invite on Thursday. 

For the girls, senior Gillian Thompson won the 400-meter dash in one minute and 3.67 seconds.

Cambridge boys golf wins at the Columbus Country Club
Cambridge Travelers Return From Italy and Greece
Cambridge High School bands to perform with jazz musician
Kiefer Parish records four RBIs; Cambridge baseball gets past Clinton

Tags