The Cambridge boys and girls track and field teams both finished in 10th place at the Blue Jay Invite on Thursday, April 13 at Cambridge High School.
For the girls, senior Gillian Thompson won the 400-meter dash in one minute and 3.67 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team scored fourth at 2:00.34. The 4x100 relay team placed fifth at 56.70 seconds. Senior Amanda Punsel threw sixth in the shot put at 29 feet and 10.5 inches, while sophomore Karla Malinao took 10th at 28 feet and 5.75 inches.
Thompson placed sixth at 28.21 seconds in the 200-meter dash. Freshman Ava Williams took eighth in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.76 seconds.
In the triple jump, Thompson (30’8”) scored seventh and sophomore Ava Lehmann (28’8.5”) took 10th. Punsel threw eighth in the discus throw at 89 feet and eight inches.
In the high jump, junior Mara Brown tied for sixth at four feet and eight inches. Sophomore Katherine Brown took 10th at four feet and two inches. Sophomore Mallorri Buonincontro tied for sixth in the pole vault at six feet.
For the boys, sophomore Drew Holzhueter won the 110-meter hurdles at 17.74 seconds. Holzhueter (44.88) placed second in the 300-meter hurdles. Junior Perry Thompson took ninth in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.49 seconds.
Senior Elliot Kozler scored fourth in the high jump at five feet and eight inches.
The 4x200 relay team placed seventh at 1:43.13. Sophomore James Leonard took 10th in the 3200 meter at 13:37.30.
The boys scored 26 points, while the girls scored 34 points.
The Cambridge boys and girls track and field team combined to win eight events at the Cambridge Quad on Tuesday, April 11 at Cambridge High School.
For the boys, senior Elliot Kozler won the high jump with a mark of five feet and eight inches.
Sophomore Drew Holzhueter ran second in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.53 seconds and junior Perry Thompson (19.71) placed fourth. In the long jump, Holzhueter took fourth at 16 feet and 8.75 inches.
Freshman Mason Sonnenberg (59.25) and Thompson (1:01.52) took third and fifth, respectively, in the 400 meter. The 4x200 relay team finished third at 1:44.04. Senior Roman Leto scored third in the pole vault at nine feet and six inches.
For the girls, junior Mara Brown won the 400 meter in 1:05.16. Brown also won the high jump at four feet and eight inches.
Senior Gillian Thompson took first place in the 800 meter at 2:37.64. Thompson also won the long jump in 14 feet and 1.75 inches.
Freshman Ava Williams finished first in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.91 seconds, while freshman Malina Schneider (19.06) placed second. Sophomore Grace Leto won the pole vault with a mark of six feet and six inches.
Senior Amanda Punsel scored first in the discus throw at 97 feet. Punsel placed second in the shot put at 29 feet and 0.75 inches. Sophomore Karla Malinao threw third in the shot put at 28 feet.
Senior Maddy Buonincontro ran second in the 1600 meter at 7:27.97. The 4x100 relay team finished second at 58.01 seconds.
Junior Mya Lehmann (14.60) and junior Callie Suick (14.80) placed fourth and fifth in the 100-meter dash. Sophomore Ava Lehmann scored fifth in the long jump at 13 feet and 3.75 inches.
Freshman Tessa Schmude scored sixth in the 200 meter at 31.98 seconds. Thompson (30’9”) and Ava Lehmann (29’0”) took third and fourth in the triple jump.
